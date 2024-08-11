Kylie Jenner Wears Striking Backless Dress to Celebrate Her 27th Birthday

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday in style...to the surprise of no one.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the makeup mogul shared a series of pictures documenting her latest birthday celebration on Instagram, showing off the striking, backless all-black dress she chose to wear for the festivities.

"27 (basically 30) 🥹 filled with love and so grateful," the famous Jenner (is there any other kind?) captioned the celebratory post. "Thank you God."

In the photos, Jenner can be seen posing with her birthday cake in an all-black dress. In one photo, Jenner shows a portion of her back revealing the dramatic cut-outs and backless feature of the dress, reminiscent of other backless dresses she has worn in the past.

Last year, in honor of her 26th birthday, Jenner posted another series of photos featuring the entrepreneur posing on a balcony in, once again, and all-black backless dress.

Kylie Jenner celebrates her 27th birthday. (Image credit: Instagram: @kyliejenner)

And back in July, while enjoying a trip to Italy, Jenner elevated the little black dress by striking a pose (or two...or three) in an all-black, backless gown featuring a halter top tied at the neck.

"When in Italy," Jenner captioned the Instagram post, which featuring a series of photos showing Jenner in various poses, including poses with her hair both up and down to better accentuate the backless feature of her quintessential little black dress.

While it's unclear what brand of backless dress Jenner wore in honor of her 27th trip around the sun, there are (thankfully) similar backless dresses featuring striking cutouts that would make any birthday girl stand out on her special day.

Kylie Jenner (Image credit: Instagram: @kyliejenner)

Jenner's mom and famous "momager," Kris Jenner, also posted a series of both throwback and more recent photos in honor of her daughter's birthday.