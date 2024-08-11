Kylie Jenner Wears Striking Backless Dress to Celebrate Her 27th Birthday
"Filled with love and so grateful."
Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday in style...to the surprise of no one.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, the makeup mogul shared a series of pictures documenting her latest birthday celebration on Instagram, showing off the striking, backless all-black dress she chose to wear for the festivities.
"27 (basically 30) 🥹 filled with love and so grateful," the famous Jenner (is there any other kind?) captioned the celebratory post. "Thank you God."
In the photos, Jenner can be seen posing with her birthday cake in an all-black dress. In one photo, Jenner shows a portion of her back revealing the dramatic cut-outs and backless feature of the dress, reminiscent of other backless dresses she has worn in the past.
Last year, in honor of her 26th birthday, Jenner posted another series of photos featuring the entrepreneur posing on a balcony in, once again, and all-black backless dress.
And back in July, while enjoying a trip to Italy, Jenner elevated the little black dress by striking a pose (or two...or three) in an all-black, backless gown featuring a halter top tied at the neck.
"When in Italy," Jenner captioned the Instagram post, which featuring a series of photos showing Jenner in various poses, including poses with her hair both up and down to better accentuate the backless feature of her quintessential little black dress.
While it's unclear what brand of backless dress Jenner wore in honor of her 27th trip around the sun, there are (thankfully) similar backless dresses featuring striking cutouts that would make any birthday girl stand out on her special day.
Jenner's mom and famous "momager," Kris Jenner, also posted a series of both throwback and more recent photos in honor of her daughter's birthday.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!" Jenner wrote in the caption. "I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day. You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
