Kendall Jenner has been showing off her summer wardrobe as she jet sets around the world this summer, most recently from the Paris Olympics to Ibiza to the Bahamas for her sister Kylie's 27th birthday celebration. The supermodel shared a photo on Instagram yesterday wearing a slinky, gold-toned halter dress for the occasion.

Kendall Jenner wears a rare vintage Gucci mini on vacation. (Image credit: Instagram)

Her body-con number, made of silk and spandex, was ruched and tied at the center with a vertical line of cut-outs and shiny gold crescent-shaped hardware running from chest to hip. Jenner completed the look by swapping out her new Nike It sneakers for a pair of barely-there strappy brown heeled sandals and a glass of white wine that matched the dress's yellowish hue.

But this vacation mini has a history. It's a rare vintage Gucci garment from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2005 collection, Alessandra Facchinetti's first for the brand following Tom Ford's departure. (Jenner's Metal Spine Bodycon Mini Dress currently sells on 1st Dibs for $3,245.) The rest of the '05 runway was filled with similarly warm tones and metallic accents.

The dress was ruched at the center with a vertical line of cut-outs and shiny gold crescent-shaped hardware running from chest to hip. (Image credit: Instagram)

The vintage Gucci get-up is a glammed-up version of Jenner's typical tropical getaway style, which mainly consists of tiny bikinis and sheer cover-ups. Just last week, she posted photos wearing an über-cheeky string bikini in the same gold shade as last night's mini. A couple days prior, the model opted for a see-through, black-and-white striped sheer sundress from the Australian brand DISSH with a little black bikini set underneath.

Kendall Jenner's vacation style consists of warm tones and tiny bikinis. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Her beach-to-yacht look-book is quite the switch-up from her Summer Olympics outfits. Jenner cheered on Team USA in a series of sporty, vaguely patriotic looks. She shined like a medal in an ankle-length gold slip skirt. She wore a matching red-white-and-blue bomber jacket and cap from Ralph Lauren's official Olympics kit, adding high-fashion flair with straight-leg Khaite jeans and black leather loafers from The Row. Jenner later reversed that outfit formula, pairing a vintage-inspired blazer and skirt set with a dark blue Ralph Lauren baseball cap and her trusty loafers.

If you can't wear archival vintage on your August holiday, you can shop similar styles to Kendall Jenner's Gucci dress below.

