Kendall Jenner's Bahamas Vacation Wardrobe Includes Rare Vintage Gucci Dresses Instead of Bikinis
The model wore an archival piece on her latest getaway.
Kendall Jenner has been showing off her summer wardrobe as she jet sets around the world this summer, most recently from the Paris Olympics to Ibiza to the Bahamas for her sister Kylie's 27th birthday celebration. The supermodel shared a photo on Instagram yesterday wearing a slinky, gold-toned halter dress for the occasion.
Her body-con number, made of silk and spandex, was ruched and tied at the center with a vertical line of cut-outs and shiny gold crescent-shaped hardware running from chest to hip. Jenner completed the look by swapping out her new Nike It sneakers for a pair of barely-there strappy brown heeled sandals and a glass of white wine that matched the dress's yellowish hue.
But this vacation mini has a history. It's a rare vintage Gucci garment from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2005 collection, Alessandra Facchinetti's first for the brand following Tom Ford's departure. (Jenner's Metal Spine Bodycon Mini Dress currently sells on 1st Dibs for $3,245.) The rest of the '05 runway was filled with similarly warm tones and metallic accents.
The vintage Gucci get-up is a glammed-up version of Jenner's typical tropical getaway style, which mainly consists of tiny bikinis and sheer cover-ups. Just last week, she posted photos wearing an über-cheeky string bikini in the same gold shade as last night's mini. A couple days prior, the model opted for a see-through, black-and-white striped sheer sundress from the Australian brand DISSH with a little black bikini set underneath.
Her beach-to-yacht look-book is quite the switch-up from her Summer Olympics outfits. Jenner cheered on Team USA in a series of sporty, vaguely patriotic looks. She shined like a medal in an ankle-length gold slip skirt. She wore a matching red-white-and-blue bomber jacket and cap from Ralph Lauren's official Olympics kit, adding high-fashion flair with straight-leg Khaite jeans and black leather loafers from The Row. Jenner later reversed that outfit formula, pairing a vintage-inspired blazer and skirt set with a dark blue Ralph Lauren baseball cap and her trusty loafers.
If you can't wear archival vintage on your August holiday, you can shop similar styles to Kendall Jenner's Gucci dress below.
Shop Vacation Dresses Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Halle Berry Pushes the Definition of a "Naked Dress"
The see-through look is nowhere near over.
By India Roby Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Chief of Staff Is Leaving After Just Three Months
"I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again," one source alleged.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Industry Star Myha’la Says She’s Hesitant to Commit to a Wedding Date After Engagement to Armando Rivera
It's very relatable!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Halle Berry Serves a Nearly-Naked, Sheer Lace Dress at 'The Union' Premiere
The see-through look is nowhere near over.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Repeats the Same Button-Up Shirt Outfit Two Days in a Row
The actress wore the exact same look two days in a row.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya Refines the Mesh Flats Trend With a Sleek Tailored Vest and Boxer Shorts
The actress doesn't take time off from runway homages, even while traveling in Italy.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Pivots From Urban Cowgirl Outfits to Preppy Equestrian-Core
The model is unleashing her inner horse girl for fall.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Tests a Moody Fall 2024 Color Trend Months Early
Forget summer.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copies Kaia Gerber's Exact Gym Outfit, Down to Her New Nike It Sneakers
Down to her new It sneakers.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ashley Graham Revives the Leopard Print Trend for Fall 2024 With a Single Dress
The model is trading summer whites for this throwback pattern.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Steps Up Her White Tee and Jeans With a $500,000 Hermès Bag and Naked Shoes
The singer stepped up from mesh flats on a recent lunch date.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published