Every woman needs a little black dress in her closet, and Kylie Jenner needs several—in latex and jersey knit.
Yesterday, the model and mogul celebrated the launch of her new canned vodka soda Sprinter by driving from store to store in a branded food truck and signing variety packs in silver Sharpie ink. But her businesswoman fashion was more members-only night club than boardroom or liquor store.
First, Jenner wore a black, body-con mini dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. The jersey fabric hugged her iconic curves, and a wide, almost skirt-shaped patent leather belt (think: Diane Keaton meets futuristic space station) hung around her hips. She completed the look with strappy heeled black sandals, tied up her ankles.
The dress was grabbed straight off the Ferragamo runway, from the Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection, shown at Milan Fashion Week last September.
Later that day, Jenner changed into another little black dress, a skin-tight latex midi with a plunging neckline. She wore alien-esque, clear, flesh-colored latex slingback heels to match. To accessorize, she carried a can grapefruit Sprinter (of course).
Jenner has been embracing an all-black wardrobe as of late, starting with her new clothing line Khy. The brand launched last November with a monochrome, black-on-black drop. Ensuing collections have mostly kept with the color story, expanding slightly to incorporate a few other Jenner neutrals, like grey, white, red, and of course, mesh. The star has been so committed to the look, she's even worn her LBDs to run daytime errands.
The first Khy drop, co-designed with Berlin brand Namilia's Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl, was meant to reflect Jenner's "King Kylie" 2010s era. "It is really significant. King Kylie for me was less about what I was wearing, and more about how I felt in that era. I just felt confident, free, and I didn’t care what anyone said," Jenner told Vogue. "I'm always experimenting with my style and I’m always switching it up."
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
