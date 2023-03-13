In case you missed it, the Academy Awards are back in a big way this year. The red carpet from the legendary Hollywood occasion—the most important night in movies!—was second-to-none. Nominees, presenters, and other A-listers alike donned their very best pieces. But, just as the pre-show carpet was about to tie up, Lady Gaga showed up in a Versace gown that walked the runway only a few days ago—and by a supermodel, no less!

Gaga’s statement-making dress featured an entirely sheer, boned bodice with a drop-waisted satin A-line skirt, which was accented by a delicate gold belt featuring the brand’s iconic insignia. The sheer bodice dipped low in the back, giving way to a dramatic train.

The previous Oscar winner (and nominee tonight!) accessorized her gown with a chunky silver choker and a matching bejeweled bracelet. Her beauty look was full of old Hollywood glamour, complete with a bold red lip and a rich smokey eye look. Her bleach-blonde hair followed suit with the rest of her look and was slicked back into a classic updo.

(Image credit: Photo by Manny Llanura/WWD via Getty Images)

If the styling looked familiar, it’s because Gigi Hadid wore the exact same dress days ago on the Versace runway for its Fall/Winter 2023 show. However, Hadid’s runway beauty look was much low-key. Instead of full-on makeup and hair, Hadid's vibe for the show featured undone wavy hair that blew out behind her as she walked. Strong liner and fresh skin gave it a California-cool high-low appeal.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gaga’s gown was in stark contrast to the rest of the looks on the carpet, which featured a slew of icy white gowns, like fellow Versace-wearer Ariana DeBose's look. When color did make an appearance, it was in the form of vibrant pinks, like the ones seen on Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau, and fiery shades of red and orange—which were donned by Salma Hayek and Sandra Oh. Saving one of the best for last, indeed.