When I picture Emily Cooper's closet in Emily In Paris, I don't see the Balenciaga City Bag on her shelves. In my mind, the walk-in wardrobe is filled with gingham Kate Spade totes or fringed Silvia Tcherassi bags, both from Season 4. But on August 18, Lily Collins proved the aspiring marketing executive's aesthetic is always evolving, even into Balenciaga's moody catalog.

While filming Season 5 of the Netflix series, Collins was photographed on set in Venice with an anti-Emily carry-all in tow. She toted the Balenciaga City Bag in the most spacious of three models, complete with wrinkled lambskin leather, matte black hardware, and leather fringe atop each zipper. Though the OG duffel circa 2001 is still available on secondhand sites, Collins carried the relaunched 2024 Le City bag, listed at $3,400.

Lily Collins swapped classic Emily In Paris purses for a grunge carry-all. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Balenciaga Le City Bag Large in Black $3,400 at balenciaga.com

Its all-black exterior matched the black polka-dots atop Collins's white skirt set. She's worn the sleeveless crop top and calf-length midi skirt on and off since August 16, alongside mesh ballet flats in black. Oversize gold earrings finished the actor's on-camera outfit.

A few hours later, Collins took to a Venetian balcony in the same polka-dotted pieces—minus the Le City tote. Instead, she accessorized with L'Alingi's coastal-chic Marina Bag. Pearls and seashells framed its beige raffia exterior, upping the silhouette's already-nautical facade. Unfortunately, the $795 purse is sold out. Of course it is, given the rise of oceanic accessory trends.

A few hours later, Lily ditched the Le City for a coastal-chic piece. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The L'Alingi purse, in all its maximalist glory, seems more up Emily's alley than the Le City. Turns out, the Balenciaga bag might only have a supporting role in Emily In Paris—it's actually from Collins's own closet. She debuted the ludicrously-capacious classic with Adidas Handball Spezials after a flight to Venice on August 14. Not only is the Le City Netflix-approved, it makes for a cool-girl carry-on, too.

