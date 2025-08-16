Lily Collins Embraces the Celeb-Beloved Polka-Dot Trend in Two Very Different Outfits on the 'Emily in Paris' Set
Everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Dua Lipa has shown their love for the resurgent trend.
Summer 2025 has seen a number of different trends resonate with celebrities, from basket and bucket bags to a growing obsession with wearing flip-flops with just about anything. One timeless, vintage-inspired trend that's been gaining popularity involves polka dots—and Lily Collins's character in hit Netflix series Emily in Paris is most definitely on board.
Collins is currently in Venice where she's been filming season 5 of Emily in Paris alongside co-star Ashley Park. The pair were photographed hopping on to one of Venice's iconic water taxis with their on-screen love interests, with Collins's character diving head first into the polka-dot trend.
With her hair tied back to reveal a pair of large, chunky gold hoop earrings, Collins was seen wearing a black and white polka-dot two-piece set. The set consisted of a calf-length flared skirt and a crop top with thick straps, both featuring a striking black and white polka-dot design. While it's unclear where the wardrobe department sourced the sleek matching set from, multiple brands have leaned into the exact same print this season.
Collins was also photographed filming a restaurant scene in the city, this time opting for a black and white polka-dot dress, with a matching scarf draped around her neck. A pair of long diamond drop earrings accessorized the on-trend dress, while the actress wore a dark red shade of lipstick.
The sleek dress appears to be Nina Ricci's Polka Dots Bustier Mini Dress, which retails for $1,535.
With Collins joining celebs like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kylie Jenner in embracing the polka-dot trend, it's clear the revived pattern isn't going anywhere.
