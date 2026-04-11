2026's High-Vamp Heel Trend Pairs Perfectly With Lily Collins's Balenciaga Cut-Out Dress

The sixth season of Emily in Paris can't come soon enough. On April 10, Lily Collins joined a plethora of cast members at 2026 PaleyFest LA to discuss what's next for the popular Netflix series. For the event, Collins plucked a Balenciaga outfit straight from the runway.

Just last month, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted Balenciaga's Winter '26 collection, which included Collins's deep red velvet cut-out dress. Featuring a column skirt and a delicately draped top, including a completely cut-out side section, the sleek outfit was a perfect fit for Emily in Paris's star.

Collins let her dress do the talking and kept her accessories simple and elegant. An on-trend pair of high-vamp heels—Balenciaga's $1,190 Duchesse Leather Pumps in Black—complemented her dress, and for jewelry, she opted for Cartier's Love Stud Earrings and a Cartier Love Ring.

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Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wears a Balenciaga cut-out dress with high-vamp heels. (Image credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Balenciaga Duchesse Pointed Toe Pump $1,190 at Nordstrom

Collins's dress first appeared on the runway at Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2026, making the actress one of the first people to wear the chic look.

Lily Collin's Balenciaga dress included a delicately draped cut-out section. (Image credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Lily Collins's dress on Balenciaga's runway at Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2026. (Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

With its side section cut-out and sumptuous velvet draping, the Balenciaga outfit is exactly the sort of outfit Emily dreams about wearing.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Lily Collins

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