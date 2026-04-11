2026's High-Vamp Heel Trend Pairs Perfectly With Lily Collins's Balenciaga Cut-Out Dress
The actress's outfit debuted at Paris Fashion Week just last month.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The sixth season of Emily in Paris can't come soon enough. On April 10, Lily Collins joined a plethora of cast members at 2026 PaleyFest LA to discuss what's next for the popular Netflix series. For the event, Collins plucked a Balenciaga outfit straight from the runway.
Just last month, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted Balenciaga's Winter '26 collection, which included Collins's deep red velvet cut-out dress. Featuring a column skirt and a delicately draped top, including a completely cut-out side section, the sleek outfit was a perfect fit for Emily in Paris's star.
Collins let her dress do the talking and kept her accessories simple and elegant. An on-trend pair of high-vamp heels—Balenciaga's $1,190 Duchesse Leather Pumps in Black—complemented her dress, and for jewelry, she opted for Cartier's Love Stud Earrings and a Cartier Love Ring.Article continues below
Collins's dress first appeared on the runway at Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2026, making the actress one of the first people to wear the chic look.
With its side section cut-out and sumptuous velvet draping, the Balenciaga outfit is exactly the sort of outfit Emily dreams about wearing.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Lily Collins
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.