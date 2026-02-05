Every so often, a celebrity makes a major hair transformation that literally makes my jaw drop. A few days ago, it was Cara Delevingne, who just debuted a chocolate brown wolf cut after wearing her hair blonde for years, and before that, it was Carrie Coon, who, when practically everyone in Hollywood was falling under the blunt bob spell, took things to the extreme by debuting a blonde pixie cut back in September. Now it's Drew Barrymore, who's allegedly in her silver hair era according to a recent Instagram post from her colorist.

On Feb. 4, celebrity hairstylist and colorist, Chris Appleton, shared a very short before-and-after video to Instagram featuring Barrymore and actor Valerie Bertinelli. The video starts with Barrymore sitting down in a salon chair with her brunette hair pulled into a side braid, while Bertinelli's chocolate-toned hair is styled in a shaggy wolf cut with bangs. By the end of the clip, both actors are wearing nearly-identical silver blowouts. "Gray hair[...]challenge accepted," Appleton captioned the video.

Judging by the background of the clip, it looks like the transformation took place on the set of The Drew Barrymore Show, so it's possible that Barrymore and Bertinelli are both sporting a new look for a segment in an upcoming episode. It's also worth noting that neither actor has officially confirmed their big hair change on their personal Instagrams, and even though Appleton expanded his caption by sharing all of the bleaches and lighteners he used to achieve the color, it's still very possible that they're both wearing wigs that he dyed silver.

Only time will tell what the video was actually filmed for (I'm keeping a close eye on Barrymore and Bertinelli to see what they're up to on the show), but real or not, if there's any person I'd trust with a hair transformation that major, it's Chris Appleton. He's been on Martha Stewart's hair and makeup team for the last several months and recently styled her hair in a blonde bombshell updo that I'm obsessed with. He's also been Kim Kardashian's dedicated hairstylist for years, and after seeing the platinum blonde color he created for Kris Jenner last fall, I'm convinced I could trust him with my life.

Aside from that, gray hair is often looked at as a sign of aging that can only be dealt with by covering it up or disguising it, but it's been having a big moment among celebrities lately, especially at red carpet events. Back in September, the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards was practically flooded with stars embracing their silver hair, from women who wore fully grown-out gray looks to those whose hair was lightly peppered with silver.

Whether you've spotted a few gray streaks in your tresses or you're thinking about lightening your hair and going gray voluntarily, read ahead to shop a few products that'll keep your gray hair looking glossy and healthy.