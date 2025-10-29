Rachel Zegler Backs the $100,000 Aupen Crocodile Bag on Every Gen Z Star's Wish List
It's been dubbed a next-gen Birkin.
Like the Dior Saddle or the Fendi Baguette, Aupen's handbags have a distinguishable shape that sets them apart from your everyday styles. Its asymmetrical silhouette is immediately clockable, even when photographed by a quick paparazzi flash on the arms of an A-list celebrity.
Aupen fans run the range from Jenna Ortega and Taylor Swift to Madonna and Charli XCX, adapting to every type of personal aesthetic. And as of this week, the label has found another celeb supporter in Rachel Zegler.
The actress debuted one of the brand's rarest and most expensive offerings, its Haute Maroquinerie. The bag is the brain child of Aupen and LVMH's Métiers d’Art, the network of craftspeople and couture workshops owned by Louis Vuitton's parent company. Together, they've begun production on an exclusive line of high-end bags, each of which is only available by invitation.
These rare creations are completely custom, designed by each owner. As such, the price tag is steep, with styles valued at $100,000. Zegler's Maroquinerie rivals the standard Hermès Birkin in terms of price, dwarfing the classic design by 10.
During her own design process, Zegler apparently selected emerald green croc for her bag's outer. The rich, jewel tone popped against her gray-on-gray ensemble, which she wore for an Evita photocall in London. The set was comprised of a blazer and bubble skirt in matching shades of ash gray, over a cropped sweater in a slightly lighter tone.
Aupen's handbags are eternally sold out, only available via limited drops. Without Zegler-level access to the Aupen atelier, consider a similar asymmetric bag ahead.
