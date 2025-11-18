The day Wicked fans have dreaded since 2021 has tearfully arrived: the final Wicked: For Good red carpet premiere. Director Jon M. Chu's highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters this Friday, meaning the internet's favorite press tour is nearing its end.

But first: a New York City grand finale. Following stops in London, Paris, Singapore, and Saõ Paolo, Wicked: For Good landed just a subway ride away from the Gershwin Theatre, the birthplace of the Broadway musical. On November 17, the Upper West Side's Lincoln Center transformed into the Emerald City, down to the on-theme green carpet.

The cast of Wicked: For Good at the London premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before breaking down Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and their co-stars' looks, let's take a trip down the yellow brick road to Wicked's last premiere in 2024. Almost a year ago to the day, the first film's promo tour ended at the NYC's Museum of Modern Art instead.

Grande and Erivo arrived arm-in-arm. Grande, for one, channeled Glinda in a bubble-hem, fuchsia pink gown, created just for her by Louis Vuitton. Erivo, on the other hand, chose a custom black ballgown from Dior, featuring a semi-sheer turtleneck bodice. Her $23,000 Mikimoto black pearl necklace shined just as much as Grande's Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande stole the show at 2024's Wicked premiere in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Erivo and Grande (plus, the rest of the Wicked stars) are red carpet professionals, especially when tasked with an Oz-worthy dress code. Ahead, see the best looks from the final Wicked: For Good premiere—the culmination of over three years of love, music, and fashion.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande awoke her inner Glinda in a black and pink ballgown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three back-to-back black gowns, Grande blended the surprising shade with Glinda pink in a two-tone ballgown. Fans assumed it was another impressive archival pull from the mind of Law Roach, with a delightful tie-in to The Wizard of Oz universe. However, the atelier behind the peplum corset and tulle skirt was Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Her pear-shaped diamond drop earrings were undeniably a Swarovski select. (She is a brand ambassador, after all.)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo served Oz-worthy drama in custom Balenciaga. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo's stylist, Jason Bolden, did his big one at Wicked: For Good's NYC premiere. Thanks to Bolden, the multi-hyphenate walked the black carpet in custom Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The sculptural ballgown was every bit an Elphaba-inspired dream, from the leather long-sleeve turtleneck, to the curved fur bust embellishments. She even added Balenciaga's signature shield sunglasses for some fashion girl flair.

Erivo's custom Balenciaga gown came one week after the new creative director gifted Grande a Glinda-esque gown. However, the "thank u, next" singer's featured bubblegum pink sequins from top to bottom.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh walked the red carpet in Givenchy Fall 2025 tulle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madame Morrible, a.k.a. Michelle Yeoh, was a vision in a butter yellow ballgown at the Wicked: For Good premiere. The Givenchy Fall 2025 find felt surprisingly un-Wicked for her character, especially compared to her tornado-looking Iris Van Herpen gown in Singapore. However, the skirt-turned-gown's pastel tulle still would've looked right at home in the Emerald City.

Jonathan Bailey

Only Jonathan Bailey could elevated a beanie with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If anyone can pull off a beanie on the red carpet, it's America's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey. He paired the winter staple with an all-black suit, curated for him by stylist Emma Jade Morrison. It felt like something his character, Fiyero, would wear in Oz, during the "serious" sequel.

Marissa Bode

Marissa Bode started the step-and-repeat circuit in style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marissa Bode, who portrays Nessarose in the Wicked movies, looked ready for an evening out in Oz. Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn outfitted Bode in a voluminous strapless gown—its emerald green silk as pigmented as ever. She filled the negative spade atop her décolletage with a green ribbon. A red poppy-inspired pendant dangled from each strand. Zoom in to appreciate her bedazzled Christian Louboutin heels, inspired by Dorothy's ruby red slippers.