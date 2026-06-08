The theater world's ongoing debate over too-frequent standing ovations has officially been put on hold for the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet fashion. At Radio City Music Hall on June 7, Broadway's best dressed easily earned their applause.

As two-time Tony nominee Carrie Coon told Marie Claire in her Close-Up interview before the show, the Tony Awards red carpet is where performers typically come to embrace their theatrical sides. Risk taking to rival a surprise high note is encouraged: The bigger the trains or the bolder the cut-outs, the better. Broadway has been home to legions of legendary divas, after all. It's practically good luck to pay them homage with a center stage-worthy outfit.

But this year, it seemed stars including Rachel Zegler, Rose Byrne, and Danielle Brookes wanted to take a more minimalist approach in black, white, or silver with a bit of backstage sparkle. That isn't to say capital-D drama was missing, though. Early on, Sarah Paulson stuck to the Tony Awards red carpet script in a drop-waist Erdem dress, while Aubrey Plaza gave maternity clothes a second act in a striped Chanel gown. Coon also turned tuxedo dressing inside-out with a two-tone Altuzarra gown—plus a pair of wire-rim glasses.

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These are just a few of the stars whose style earned top billing on Broadway's biggest night. Keep reading for all the best 2026 Tony Awards red carpet fashion.

Ariana DeBose wearing Fforme

Ariana DeBose arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm tempted to write a ballad about Ariana DeBose's Fforme gown for the 2026 Tony Awards. The sheen of its emerald fabric does all the heavy lifting to make its minimal, streamlined silhouette look infinitely interesting.

Rachel Zegler wearing Michael Kors Collection

Rachel Zegler arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler is preparing for her return to Broadway in a stateside production of her West End-smash Evita revival. She already looks the part of a future Tony winner in this minimalist Michael Kors Collection gown, styled by Sarah Slutsky.

Aubrey Plaza wearing Chanel

Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any moms in the Tony Awards audience are feeling serious envy at Aubrey Plaza's red carpet maternity gown. Her dress comfortably hugged her pregnant body—but styled by Jessica Paster, it looked leagues more elevated than the average maternity dress. (Chanel's superior fabrics and beading also helped.)

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Danielle Brooks wearing Wiederhoeft

Danielle Brooks arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, Samara Weaving, and now, Danielle Brooks, are all in agreement: a Wiederhoeft corset dress is the top choice when a sculpted red carpet look is in the cards. Brooks chose an off-the-runway gown for her return to the Tony Awards, set apart by its low-scooping neckline and miles of shimmer.

Rose Byrne wearing Prada

Rose Byrne arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Byrne and her stylist, Kate Young, invited Tony Awards red carpet viewers to a bit of a guessing game: They didn't immediately reveal the designer behind her glistening column gown set with dainty black bows on each shoulder. But once the curtain rose, Young made the big reveal. It's custom Prada, accessorized with Roberto Coin jewelry for maximum sparkle.

Carrie Coon wearing Altuzarra

Carrie Coon arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an upcoming edition of Marie Claire's Close-Up column, Carrie Coon shares all the details that made this Altuzarra dress a "cool girl" moment for her. For now, just take in how the contrasting plunge neckline and open back reinterpret a showman's tuxedo with aplomb. Even if she doesn't take home the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play award, she's a winner for selecting this gown.

Sarah Paulson wearing Erdem

Sarah Paulson arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson returns to the 2026 Tony Awards as a presenter, but she dressed to contend with this year's nominees in a drop-waist Erdem dress. From the silken flowers to the strategically-placed bows, Paulson and her stylist, Karla Welch, delivered some much-needed whimsy to this year's minimally-leaning red carpet.

Kara Young wearing Tory Burch

Kara Young arrives at the 2026 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kara Young took a break from her performances in the critically-acclaimed play Proof to model an off-the-shoulder Tory Burch gown for the Tony Awards red carpet. The best of American fashion with the best of American theater? It's a perfect match.