The 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet's 8 Best-Dressed Stars Deserve a Standing Ovation
Broadway's finest pulled out all the stops.
The theater world's ongoing debate over too-frequent standing ovations has officially been put on hold for the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet fashion. At Radio City Music Hall on June 7, Broadway's best dressed easily earned their applause.
As two-time Tony nominee Carrie Coon told Marie Claire in her Close-Up interview before the show, the Tony Awards red carpet is where performers typically come to embrace their theatrical sides. Risk taking to rival a surprise high note is encouraged: The bigger the trains or the bolder the cut-outs, the better. Broadway has been home to legions of legendary divas, after all. It's practically good luck to pay them homage with a center stage-worthy outfit.
But this year, it seemed stars including Rachel Zegler, Rose Byrne, and Danielle Brookes wanted to take a more minimalist approach in black, white, or silver with a bit of backstage sparkle. That isn't to say capital-D drama was missing, though. Early on, Sarah Paulson stuck to the Tony Awards red carpet script in a drop-waist Erdem dress, while Aubrey Plaza gave maternity clothes a second act in a striped Chanel gown. Coon also turned tuxedo dressing inside-out with a two-tone Altuzarra gown—plus a pair of wire-rim glasses.
These are just a few of the stars whose style earned top billing on Broadway's biggest night. Keep reading for all the best 2026 Tony Awards red carpet fashion.
Ariana DeBose wearing Fforme
I'm tempted to write a ballad about Ariana DeBose's Fforme gown for the 2026 Tony Awards. The sheen of its emerald fabric does all the heavy lifting to make its minimal, streamlined silhouette look infinitely interesting.
Rachel Zegler wearing Michael Kors Collection
Rachel Zegler is preparing for her return to Broadway in a stateside production of her West End-smash Evita revival. She already looks the part of a future Tony winner in this minimalist Michael Kors Collection gown, styled by Sarah Slutsky.
Aubrey Plaza wearing Chanel
Any moms in the Tony Awards audience are feeling serious envy at Aubrey Plaza's red carpet maternity gown. Her dress comfortably hugged her pregnant body—but styled by Jessica Paster, it looked leagues more elevated than the average maternity dress. (Chanel's superior fabrics and beading also helped.)
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Brooks wearing Wiederhoeft
Taylor Swift, Samara Weaving, and now, Danielle Brooks, are all in agreement: a Wiederhoeft corset dress is the top choice when a sculpted red carpet look is in the cards. Brooks chose an off-the-runway gown for her return to the Tony Awards, set apart by its low-scooping neckline and miles of shimmer.
Rose Byrne wearing Prada
Rose Byrne and her stylist, Kate Young, invited Tony Awards red carpet viewers to a bit of a guessing game: They didn't immediately reveal the designer behind her glistening column gown set with dainty black bows on each shoulder. But once the curtain rose, Young made the big reveal. It's custom Prada, accessorized with Roberto Coin jewelry for maximum sparkle.
Carrie Coon wearing Altuzarra
In an upcoming edition of Marie Claire's Close-Up column, Carrie Coon shares all the details that made this Altuzarra dress a "cool girl" moment for her. For now, just take in how the contrasting plunge neckline and open back reinterpret a showman's tuxedo with aplomb. Even if she doesn't take home the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play award, she's a winner for selecting this gown.
Sarah Paulson wearing Erdem
Sarah Paulson returns to the 2026 Tony Awards as a presenter, but she dressed to contend with this year's nominees in a drop-waist Erdem dress. From the silken flowers to the strategically-placed bows, Paulson and her stylist, Karla Welch, delivered some much-needed whimsy to this year's minimally-leaning red carpet.
Kara Young wearing Tory Burch
Kara Young took a break from her performances in the critically-acclaimed play Proof to model an off-the-shoulder Tory Burch gown for the Tony Awards red carpet. The best of American fashion with the best of American theater? It's a perfect match.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.