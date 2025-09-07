Ariana Grande Ends Her MTV VMAs Red Carpet Hiatus With Stylist Law Roach and a Custom Fendi Dress
She's finally back after a five-year absence.
There are some celebrities who are constant fixtures on the red carpet, gaining their strength from the applause and camera flashes, like Tinker Bell. Stars like Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter fall into this category—the girlies who always show up ready and willing to serve. Then there are those who only make an appearance on a lucky occasion—celebs like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who have reached a level of fame so high, they only emerge from their palaces for the rarest of events.
Ariana Grande is among the few superstars who regularly skips red carpets, choosing to keep her mega-famous life as private as possible. But on September 7, the pop star made a special exception for the 2025 MTV VMAs. She walked the red carpet on Sunday night beside her beloved stylist, Law Roach. The longtime VMAs attendee made her grand entrance after five years of no-shows, showing up arm-in-arm with her outfit's curator and dressed in custom Fendi.
Grande wore a polka dot column dress with a bustier neckline and a flouncy blush peplum detail. She added a matching bow in her slicked-back ponytail—a detail that was also found on the lapel of Roach's ruby-embellished suit. According to a press release from the brand, the singer's look was "inspired by a dress worn by Silvia Venturini in the 1980s."
The "Eternal Sunshine" singer skipped statement jewels. Instead, she opted for a few sparkly rings and a pair of glimmering studs from Swarovski.
This year, Grande is nominated for Best Pop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Pop, Best Longform Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects for her song “Brighter Days Ahead.” However Moon Person trophies she takes home, her presence alone is an unexpected win.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.