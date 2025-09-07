Ariana Grande Ends Her MTV VMAs Red Carpet Hiatus With Stylist Law Roach and a Custom Fendi Dress

She's finally back after a five-year absence.

Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York.
There are some celebrities who are constant fixtures on the red carpet, gaining their strength from the applause and camera flashes, like Tinker Bell. Stars like Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter fall into this category—the girlies who always show up ready and willing to serve. Then there are those who only make an appearance on a lucky occasion—celebs like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who have reached a level of fame so high, they only emerge from their palaces for the rarest of events.

Ariana Grande is among the few superstars who regularly skips red carpets, choosing to keep her mega-famous life as private as possible. But on September 7, the pop star made a special exception for the 2025 MTV VMAs. She walked the red carpet on Sunday night beside her beloved stylist, Law Roach. The longtime VMAs attendee made her grand entrance after five years of no-shows, showing up arm-in-arm with her outfit's curator and dressed in custom Fendi.

Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York.

Ariana Grande walked the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with her stylist Law Roach.

Grande wore a polka dot column dress with a bustier neckline and a flouncy blush peplum detail. She added a matching bow in her slicked-back ponytail—a detail that was also found on the lapel of Roach's ruby-embellished suit. According to a press release from the brand, the singer's look was "inspired by a dress worn by Silvia Venturini in the 1980s."

The "Eternal Sunshine" singer skipped statement jewels. Instead, she opted for a few sparkly rings and a pair of glimmering studs from Swarovski.

Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York.

The two wore matching polka dot looks from Fendi.

This year, Grande is nominated for Best Pop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Pop, Best Longform Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects for her song “Brighter Days Ahead.” However Moon Person trophies she takes home, her presence alone is an unexpected win.

