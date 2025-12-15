Dakota Johnson Stops By 'Saturday Night Live' in Not One, But Two Lingerie-Inspired Looks
Both looks were still TV-friendly.
Live from New York, there was a familiar bangs-clad silhouette visible behind a curtain during Lily Allen's Saturday Night Live performance on December 13. Dakota Johnson made a surprise appearance as "Madeline" wearing an in-character lingerie-inspired look, before changing into a second after-party-proof semi-sheer set.
Almost a year after Johnson's latest SNL hosting gig, the musical guest welcomed her back to 30 Rockefeller Center to portray the titular character of one of the internet's favorite tracks from Allen's fifth studio album, West End Girl. Even before she stepped out from behind the curtain, longtime fans recognized her voice reciting the lyrics: "He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent."
The Materialists star wore sultry pieces from Bode, styled by Kate Young: the thigh-grazing Corinthia Teddy, a $900 spaghetti-strap slip with a scalloped lace skirt inspired by 1920s-era lingerie; and the $1,380 Sheer Fête Duster, which is decorated with crinkled gold foil appliqués from top to bottom.
Dakota-as-Madeline's look, including the peekaboo bra and thong, could've been plucked straight from Johnson's closet. You know how the street-style star feels about dressing sexy—she told Vogue Germany as much in November: "I really don't care...I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them."
Johnson's Bode selects were undeniably beautiful, especially alongside her emerald-centric jewelry. Her décolletage boasted a sold-out, $320 green necklace from Roxanne Assoulin, which contrasted against her fuchsia Lizzie Fortunato fringe earrings. Personalized diamond rings from Sophie Bille Brahe frosted her hands, mere days after their street style debut on Dec. 11.
The actor's now-signature sparklers returned to the silver screen during host Josh O'Connor's final bow. She and Allen remained attached at the hip, both in lacy designer looks. The singer chose an asymmetrical Saint Laurent mini dress, while Johnson pulled off a color-blocked pink-and-royal-blue, consisting of a short-sleeve, see-through lace turtleneck (with a black balconette bra underneath) and satin high-waisted trousers. Diamond drop earrings replaced her Lizzie Fortunato danglers, signaling to audiences she was no longer in character.
SNL's celebrity cameos have always been impossible to predict. Everyone from Mike Myers and Scarlett Johansson to Charli xcx and Barbra Streisand have snuck into Studio 8H undetected, ready to go viral in a skit or two. But Johnson's cameo will go down as one of the series' most fashion-forward. Good luck to all the surprise stars that follow her.
