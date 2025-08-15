Trade Your Sneakers for One of These Fall Loafer Trends Instead
They're just as comfortable.
Don’t tell my sneaker collection, but I’m eyeing a new style for fall 2025: Loafers. They’re everywhere on my newsfeed, for one, but they’re also proving to be a go-to when I want an elevated fall shoe that doesn’t feel stuffy. I’ve found myself looking at the biggest loafer trends of the season and debating which one I should invest in before cold weather kicks in.
Sure, you probably already know about classic black styles or even ones that come in a funky, ‘70s-inspired croc print. But what about the sky-high platform styles that nearly broke the internet (and a few ankles) when they debuted at Gucci earlier this year? They’re one of fall’s biggest shoe trends, as are grandpa-core tasseled loafers—another controversial trend that fashion insiders have already co-signed for fall.
If you’re ready to ditch your sneakers (and your sandals, for that matter), keep reading. Below, I’ve chronicled the must-have loafer trends you can invest in now and style to perfection over the next four months.
Suede Loafers
Suede trends every fall, but this year, everyone is obsessed with suede loafers in particular. It's easy to see why. The forgiving fabric is less blister-prone than traditional leather and wears better over time to perfectly fit your foot. Plus, some of the styles here are basically just fall-ified versions of summer's boat shoe trend, proving that preppy styles are here to stay.
Classic Black Loafers
Less of a trend and more of worthwhile investment, black loafers are everywhere right now. If you haven't picked up a pair for yourself, consider any of the incredibly chic styles below. Some come in a nightime-friendly patent leather fabrication, while others prove that sticking to the basics works best.
Croc-Printed Loafers
Croc print is so subtle, you might not even notice it's there—but thats the point. It offers eagle-eyed shoppers a little something special compared to the rest of the finds on this list. No matter which shade you end up choosing, they give your outfits a cool retro flare.
Loafer Mules
File this style under: the perfect transitional shoe trend. Loafer mules offer you the flexibility of a sandal without having to expose your toes to the gritty streets, and allow you to accessorize with a chunky sock once the weather cools.
Tasseled Loafers
Call your grandpa and ask if it's okay to borrow his loafers—tassels are back for fall. Go all-out old man with a pair of chunky socks and a thick sweater, or play tap into the wrong shoe theory by teaming a pair of chunky loafers with a sweet dress.
Platform Loafers
If Bella Hadid is already a fan of a shoe, I know I should at least consider trying it for fall. Case in point: her love of platform loafers. She recently wore a pair in New York, so I would prepare to see them everywhere this season.
