Don’t tell my sneaker collection, but I’m eyeing a new style for fall 2025: Loafers. They’re everywhere on my newsfeed, for one, but they’re also proving to be a go-to when I want an elevated fall shoe that doesn’t feel stuffy. I’ve found myself looking at the biggest loafer trends of the season and debating which one I should invest in before cold weather kicks in.

Sure, you probably already know about classic black styles or even ones that come in a funky, ‘70s-inspired croc print. But what about the sky-high platform styles that nearly broke the internet (and a few ankles) when they debuted at Gucci earlier this year? They’re one of fall’s biggest shoe trends, as are grandpa-core tasseled loafers—another controversial trend that fashion insiders have already co-signed for fall.

If you’re ready to ditch your sneakers (and your sandals, for that matter), keep reading. Below, I’ve chronicled the must-have loafer trends you can invest in now and style to perfection over the next four months.

Suede Loafers

Suede loafers are here to stay. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede trends every fall, but this year, everyone is obsessed with suede loafers in particular. It's easy to see why. The forgiving fabric is less blister-prone than traditional leather and wears better over time to perfectly fit your foot. Plus, some of the styles here are basically just fall-ified versions of summer's boat shoe trend, proving that preppy styles are here to stay.

Classic Black Loafers

You can never go wrong with a pair of black loafers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Less of a trend and more of worthwhile investment, black loafers are everywhere right now. If you haven't picked up a pair for yourself, consider any of the incredibly chic styles below. Some come in a nightime-friendly patent leather fabrication, while others prove that sticking to the basics works best.

Croc-Printed Loafers

Croc-print styles offer a subtle change to your loafer lineup. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Croc print is so subtle, you might not even notice it's there—but thats the point. It offers eagle-eyed shoppers a little something special compared to the rest of the finds on this list. No matter which shade you end up choosing, they give your outfits a cool retro flare.

Loafer Mules

Loafer mules are the definition of a transitional shoe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

File this style under: the perfect transitional shoe trend. Loafer mules offer you the flexibility of a sandal without having to expose your toes to the gritty streets, and allow you to accessorize with a chunky sock once the weather cools.

Tasseled Loafers

Everyone and their grandpa are in love with tasseled loafers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Call your grandpa and ask if it's okay to borrow his loafers—tassels are back for fall. Go all-out old man with a pair of chunky socks and a thick sweater, or play tap into the wrong shoe theory by teaming a pair of chunky loafers with a sweet dress.

Platform Loafers

Platform loafers are so bold (yet so easy to style). (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Bella Hadid is already a fan of a shoe, I know I should at least consider trying it for fall. Case in point: her love of platform loafers. She recently wore a pair in New York, so I would prepare to see them everywhere this season.