The fashion world is going through a major transitional phase at the moment. Retailers and insiders are ditching summer trends for fall-ready fashion, and I couldn't be happier. I've been slowly preparing my new-season wardrobe by adding transitional basics, trendy bags, and even a few suede jackets over the last few weeks. Now all that's left on my to-do list is getting my summer-to-fall shoes in line—and I've found a ton of chic options.

The fall shoe trends I'm shopping right now include classic loafers that will be the backbone of my preppy outfits and peep-toe shoes to replace my summer flip-flops. I can't forget about trendy sneakers, either, so I'll be picking up a pair (or two or three!) of retro-inspired kicks that feel fresh for fall. And as someone who prioritizes comfort over everything, transitional flat shoes like ballet flats and slipper mules are at the top of my shopping list, too.

I've rounded up my top picks for every fall shoe trend on my radar below for your shopping pleasure. Keep scrolling for an editor-approved curation of the transitional shoes to wear for the next four months.

Loafers

Loafers are always classic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Loafers are so timeless, which is why they make a return every autumn. The neutral silhouette instantly adds a dose of preppiness to your look and never fails to be polished. Pair your leather or suede loafers with tube socks for a classic school-girl-inspired outfit.

Retro Sneakers

Retro sneakers are back for fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We're in the golden age of sneaker trends this year, but the style I'm most excited to throw on for fall is retro styles. These slim sneakers throw it back with luxe suede details and '80s-inspired silhouettes. Not only am I a fan, but so are celebs like Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Fall-Ready Flats

Flats can (and should) work in the fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

From classic silhouettes to preppy Mary Janes, flats have been on the steady uprise for the last year. For the new season, however, I'm giving them an autumnal update with luxe textures, colors, and details. Suede styles and the celeb-approved ballet-sneaker hybrid are at the top of my wish list.

Out-of-the-House Slippers

Go comfy this season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Among the fall shoe trends I have my eye on, slipper mules are undoubtedly the most comfortable. They're easy to style with everything and they add an element of low-key luxury to your look.

Peep Toes

Peep toed styles are back from the early aughts. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Say goodbye to your flip-flops—peep-toe shoes are taking over as the skin-baring shoe trend of the season. The peek of toe cleavage feels both sexy and elegant, so naturally, I'm a fan. I'll be wearing them now with white skirts and linen, and well into the fall with my go-to denim and dresses.