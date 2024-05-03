ICYMI: Bella Hadid is in a new style era. For years, the supermodel has opted to dress herself, creating a long list of unforgettable moments in the street-style Hall of Fame. But she's now embracing the mindset of a business-ready entrepreneur, which means tapping celebrity stylist Molly Dickinson for help. Yesterday, Hadid unlocked her subtle switch after an event for her new fragrance brand, Ôrebella.
On Thursday, May 2, the 27-year-old was photographed leaving an intimate luncheon that celebrated her new brand. She wore head-to-toe Gucci, designed by creative director Sabato De Sarno for the Spring 2024 collection, including a pair of platform loafers that towered above the ground.
Hadid's outfit featured a brown low-scoop neck tank top paired with a dark gray blazer and matching micro mini skort. She added a Gucci "GG" Marmont leather belt at the waist of the itty bitty piece. It was a stitch-for-stitch copy of the styling on Gucci's Milan Fashion Week runway.
As for accessories, Hadid wore chunky gold hoop earrings, a burgundy red shoulder bag lined with Gucci's signature red-and-green shoulder strap, and those sky-high, logo-adorned Horsebit platforms. Those shoes were the talk of fashion week last season, according to editors who attended the show.
Hadid's business-ready ensemble is the second outfit change she made in the day. Early on Thursday while heading to the Ôrebella event, Hadid opted for lingerie dressing in a Rokh set. The look featured a white lace bustier and a tiered, ruffled midi skirt.
This week alone has marked the return of "Bella Hadid Fashion Week." In addition to her outfits on Thursday, the fragrance founder wore a vintage tan corset dress from Dior's Spring 2004 collection. The stunning piece came with semi-sheer petal embellishments on the bodice—coincidentally paying homage to the upcoming 2024 Met Gala's "Garden of Time" theme.
She swapped out the wispy nude gown hours later for a black Ferragamo bomber jacket and—a controversial silhouette— black capri pants.
But back to Bella Hadid's office-inspired look: Though her micro mini might be too tiny for the office, and her platforms are possibly hard to walk in, Hadid joins a roster of celebrities embracing the high fashion business agenda. (That is, TikTok's "office siren" look.) Hadid has long been at the forefront of the sultry early aughts aesthetic, as she's often wearing core pieces from Bayonetta frames to button-downs and more.
