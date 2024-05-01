Why Did Lupita Nyong’o Accessorize Her Bubblegum Suit With a Live Cat?

Lupita Nyong'o just graced the London red carpet for her upcoming film, A Quiet Place: Day One, with an unlikely co-star: a live cat wearing a bow-tie collar.

Although the actress’s furry friend practically stole the show, her polished outfit certainly turned heads as well.

Lupita Nyong'o was all smiles while holding a cat during a photo call for A Quiet Place: Day One. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress wore a tailored suit set in a shade of bright bubblegum pink. The set—which has yet to be credited by her stylist, Micaela Erlanger—featured a structured blazer that effortlessly draped across her shoulders and a pair of wide-leg trousers that swept the floor.

While on the red carpet, Nyong’o stunned in a brilliant pink suit set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To embellish her cheerful outfit, Nyong'o slipped into a pair of pointed pumps and draped herself in shimmering diamond jewelry. As for her glam, the star played up her pink look with rosy cheeks and glossy berry-colored lips. Nyong'o also chose one of her signature hairstyles, a gorgeous side part look.

Now, back to the cat: It's not Nyong'o's pet, but her co-star in the upcoming film. Named Schnitzel, the feline appears on-screen in several scenes featured in A Quiet Place's trailer. He made a dapper cameo in Nyong'o's arms on the red carpet wearing a bandana and a bow-tie collar.

Nyong'o's furry companion joins her in the film. On the red carpet, Schnitzel the cat wore a black bow tie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nyong'o's pink suit set is just one of many radiant looks in her collection of recent red carpet outfits. Back in March, the actress walked the Oscars red carpet dressed in a Giorgio Armani gown cut from a powder-blue fabric covered in dazzling crystals.

For the 2024 Oscars, Nyong'o arrived in a Giorgio Armani gown adorned with crystals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s clear that Lupita Nyong'o’s fashion memo is "go bold or go home." If you’re looking to make a statement the next time you step out, shop the actress’ pink photo call look ahead. And perhaps bring your pet along with you, too.

