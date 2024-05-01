Why Did Lupita Nyong’o Accessorize Her Bubblegum Suit With a Live Cat?

She had a reason to leave the designer handbags at home.

Lupita Nyong’o poses with her cat during a photocall for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Lupita Nyong'o just graced the London red carpet for her upcoming film, A Quiet Place: Day One, with an unlikely co-star: a live cat wearing a bow-tie collar.

Although the actress’s furry friend practically stole the show, her polished outfit certainly turned heads as well.

Lupita Nyong'o poses with a cat on a red carpet wearing a pink suit

Lupita Nyong'o was all smiles while holding a cat during a photo call for A Quiet Place: Day One.

The actress wore a tailored suit set in a shade of bright bubblegum pink. The set—which has yet to be credited by her stylist, Micaela Erlanger—featured a structured blazer that effortlessly draped across her shoulders and a pair of wide-leg trousers that swept the floor.

Lupita Nyong’o wears a bubblegum pink tailored set during a photo call for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

While on the red carpet, Nyong’o stunned in a brilliant pink suit set.

To embellish her cheerful outfit, Nyong'o slipped into a pair of pointed pumps and draped herself in shimmering diamond jewelry. As for her glam, the star played up her pink look with rosy cheeks and glossy berry-colored lips. Nyong'o also chose one of her signature hairstyles, a gorgeous side part look.

Now, back to the cat: It's not Nyong'o's pet, but her co-star in the upcoming film. Named Schnitzel, the feline appears on-screen in several scenes featured in A Quiet Place's trailer. He made a dapper cameo in Nyong'o's arms on the red carpet wearing a bandana and a bow-tie collar.

Lupita Nyong'o wearing a pink suit and holding a cat

Nyong'o's furry companion joins her in the film. On the red carpet, Schnitzel the cat wore a black bow tie.

Nyong'o's pink suit set is just one of many radiant looks in her collection of recent red carpet outfits. Back in March, the actress walked the Oscars red carpet dressed in a Giorgio Armani gown cut from a powder-blue fabric covered in dazzling crystals.

Lupita Nyong'o wears Giorgio Armani for the Oscars red carpet

For the 2024 Oscars, Nyong'o arrived in a Giorgio Armani gown adorned with crystals.

It’s clear that Lupita Nyong'o’s fashion memo is "go bold or go home." If you’re looking to make a statement the next time you step out, shop the actress’ pink photo call look ahead. And perhaps bring your pet along with you, too.

Shop Lupita Nyong'o's Bubblegum Pink Suit Set

Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & CountryInto The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

