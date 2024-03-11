Lupita Nyong’o Walks the Oscars Red Carpet Coated in Shimmering Silver Glitter

The 2024 Academy Awards brought forth some gorgeous beauty looks—lots of peach lipstick, a handful of top knots, the occasional side part. All in all, it’s been timeless, sophisticated, and simple. The star breaking the mold? Lupita Nyong’o.
This year marks a full decade since Nyong’o took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 12 Years a Slave—and she decided to mark the anniversary with a universal symbol of celebration: Glitter.
The Black Panther star arrived on the red carpet in head-to-toe sparkle. It wasn’t just a subtle shimmer or the handywork of some expertly applied body makeup. Instead, Nyong’o completely committed to the glitter cause, having chunky silver flecks tossed throughout her hair, on her cheekbones, and across her shoulders.
Glitter aside, the rest of Nyong’o’s beauty look was designed to emphasize her natural beauty. “I wanted to create something that had a lot of shine and texture,” hairstylist Vernon Francois shares with Marie Claire.
"I meticulously followed a series of steps to enhance her natural coils and ensure that her look remained flawless throughout the high-profile event,” Francois said. He used a handful of Matrix products, including Matrix’s Vavoom Extra Hold Freezing Hairspray, which ensured that “every element of the hairstyle stayed in place, providing long-lasting hold without compromising on the overall shine and vitality of the hair.”
When it came to makeup, the A Quiet Place: Day One star worked with go-to makeup artist Nick Barose. He used exclusively Chanel makeup products to create Nyong’o’s look. The key: Ulta Le Tient, which provides a soft matte finish.
Shop her beauty look (glitter excluded) below.
