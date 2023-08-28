If Your Personal Style Is Classic and Elevated, This New Brand Is for You

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If I had to describe my style in one word, it would be “elevated.” Others would call it chic (their words, not mine). The secret to a chic outfit, I’ve learned, is to lean into the basics. While I often keep my accessories on-trend, the core pieces of my outfit are timeless staples that will pull any look together. Over the years, Macy’s has been one of my go-to retailers for these pieces, and with the arrival of its new On 34th brand, I don’t think I’ll be going elsewhere anytime soon.

This brand, described by Macy’s as “designed by women for women,” features wardrobe staples for everyday life, including perfectly tailored trousers, crisp white T-shirts, and an LBD you won’t be able to live without. Trust me—these pieces don’t disappoint. Keep scrolling for my top picks from the new brand.

On 34th Three-Button Classic Cardigan $60 at Macy’s Do you really need a reason to add a button-down cardigan to your wardrobe?

On 34th Ribbed Long-Sleeve Henley Top $35 at Macy’s This long-sleeved, ribbed top is the perfect base layer for so many looks.

On 34th High Rise Utility Cargo Jeans $60 at Macy’s A pair of light-wash cargo jeans are a great casual addition to your denim collection.

On 34th Suede Moto Jacket $275 at Macy’s It’s giving me “biker jacket circa 2010” vibes, but the soft and elegant suede elevates it.

On 34th Long-Sleeve Lightweight Polo Sweater $50 at Macy’s This color and fabric scream expensive and chic.

On 34th High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $60 at Macy’s These wide-leg jeans are both comfortable and on-trend.

On 34th Polka Dot Trench Coat $150 at Macy’s When chosen wisely, a statement coat can do wonders for a minimalist wardrobe. The navy polka dots on this trench coat are just the right amount of print.

On 34th Long-Sleeve Belted Shirtdress $70 at Macy’s I found the perfect dress. You can wear it casually to brunch or dress it up with some heels and a clutch for dinner.

On 34th Cotton Tunic Shirt $50 at Macy’s I can’t fault this green-striped shirt. It’s just too good.

On 34th Band Ring $30 at Macy’s Sometimes I love opting for minimal jewelry. This thick band ring is the most versatile accessory.

On 34th Twisted Hoop Earrings $20 at Macy’s These earrings are a fresh twist on a classic piece.

On 34th Tie-Neck Pleated Midi Dress $90 at Macy’s The pleating on this midi dress really calls to the classic ’90s styles that we’ve seen come back around this season.

On 34th Double-Weave Wide-Leg Pants $80 at Macy’s Wide-leg pants have been all the rage lately, and made with high-quality fabric, this pair is sure to stand the test of time.