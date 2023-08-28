If Your Personal Style Is Classic and Elevated, This New Brand Is for You

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
If I had to describe my style in one word, it would be “elevated.” Others would call it chic (their words, not mine). The secret to a chic outfit, I’ve learned, is to lean into the basics. While I often keep my accessories on-trend, the core pieces of my outfit are timeless staples that will pull any look together. Over the years, Macy’s has been one of my go-to retailers for these pieces, and with the arrival of its new On 34th brand, I don’t think I’ll be going elsewhere anytime soon.
This brand, described by Macy’s as “designed by women for women,” features wardrobe staples for everyday life, including perfectly tailored trousers, crisp white T-shirts, and an LBD you won’t be able to live without. Trust me—these pieces don’t disappoint. Keep scrolling for my top picks from the new brand.
Do you really need a reason to add a button-down cardigan to your wardrobe?
This long-sleeved, ribbed top is the perfect base layer for so many looks.
A pair of light-wash cargo jeans are a great casual addition to your denim collection.
It’s giving me “biker jacket circa 2010” vibes, but the soft and elegant suede elevates it.
When chosen wisely, a statement coat can do wonders for a minimalist wardrobe. The navy polka dots on this trench coat are just the right amount of print.
I found the perfect dress. You can wear it casually to brunch or dress it up with some heels and a clutch for dinner.
Sometimes I love opting for minimal jewelry. This thick band ring is the most versatile accessory.
The pleating on this midi dress really calls to the classic ’90s styles that we’ve seen come back around this season.
Wide-leg pants have been all the rage lately, and made with high-quality fabric, this pair is sure to stand the test of time.
This bucket bag features a braided handle and a removable crossbody strap. The interior also has multiple pockets, making it the most practical option for everyday errands.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
