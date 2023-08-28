If Your Personal Style Is Classic and Elevated, This New Brand Is for You

If I had to describe my style in one word, it would be “elevated.” Others would call it chic (their words, not mine). The secret to a chic outfit, I’ve learned, is to lean into the basics. While I often keep my accessories on-trend, the core pieces of my outfit are timeless staples that will pull any look together. Over the years, Macy’s has been one of my go-to retailers for these pieces, and with the arrival of its new On 34th brand, I don’t think I’ll be going elsewhere anytime soon.

This brand, described by Macy’s as “designed by women for women,” features wardrobe staples for everyday life, including perfectly tailored trousers, crisp white T-shirts, and an LBD you won’t be able to live without. Trust me—these pieces don’t disappoint. Keep scrolling for my top picks from the new brand.

On 34th Three-Button Classic Cardigan

Do you really need a reason to add a button-down cardigan to your wardrobe?

On 34th Ribbed Long-Sleeve Henley Top

This long-sleeved, ribbed top is the perfect base layer for so many looks.

On 34th High Rise Utility Cargo Jeans

A pair of light-wash cargo jeans are a great casual addition to your denim collection.

On 34th Suede Moto Jacket

It’s giving me “biker jacket circa 2010” vibes, but the soft and elegant suede elevates it.

On 34th Long-Sleeve Lightweight Polo Sweater

This color and fabric scream expensive and chic.

On 34th High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These wide-leg jeans are both comfortable and on-trend.

On 34th Polka Dot Trench Coat

When chosen wisely, a statement coat can do wonders for a minimalist wardrobe. The navy polka dots on this trench coat are just the right amount of print.

On 34th Long-Sleeve Belted Shirtdress

I found the perfect dress. You can wear it casually to brunch or dress it up with some heels and a clutch for dinner.

On 34th Cotton Tunic Shirt

I can’t fault this green-striped shirt. It’s just too good.

On 34th Gold-Tone Bead & Imitation Pearl Collar Necklace

Sometimes I love opting for minimal jewelry. This thick band ring is the most versatile accessory.

On 34th Band Ring

On 34th Twisted Hoop Earrings

These earrings are a fresh twist on a classic piece.

On 34th Tie-Neck Pleated Midi Dress

The pleating on this midi dress really calls to the classic ’90s styles that we’ve seen come back around this season.

On 34th Double-Weave Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants have been all the rage lately, and made with high-quality fabric, this pair is sure to stand the test of time.

On 34th Whitney Bucket Crossbody

This bucket bag features a braided handle and a removable crossbody strap. The interior also has multiple pockets, making it the most practical option for everyday errands.

