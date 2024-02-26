Awards season is soon coming to a close, but Margot Robbie's commitment to Barbie-inspired red carpet looks is—thankfully—unyielding. However, the actress' latest Mattel doll-inspired moment is void of one very important Barbiecore detail: the color pink.

The Barbie star and producer attended the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles wearing a tuxedo-inspired black-and-white mini dress from Balmain.

Margot Robbie wore a black-and-white LBD from Balmain's Pre-Fall 2024 collection to the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The off-the-shoulder LBD is Look 19 from the label's Pre-Fall 2024 collection. It seems like the dress is a slight departure from the one straight off the runway, as it features white satin lapel detailing along the neckline.

Andrew Mukamal, the mastermind stylist behind all of Robbie's Barbie-inspired press tour looks, styled the dress with a small top-handle bag from Hunting Season, black satin Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a sparkling diamond choker necklace from Jacob & Co.

Robbie attended the night as a producer for the blockbuster film. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not be a perfect match, but it's clear Robbie's red carpet look has myriad similarities with Mattel's 1962 “After 5” Barbie, which features a black and white tea-length dress with a white lapel collar and black heels.

Most of Robbie's Barbie press tour looks have been centered around the color pink, launching the Barbiecore fashion phenomenon that overtook the past year.

Just a day prior, Robbie attended the 2024 SAG Awards in a black-and-pink mini dress from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2020 Couture collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a day prior, Robbie wore another Barbie-inspired LBD for the 2024 SAG Awards. The pink and black mini dress was from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2020 couture collection, which featured a dramatic pink structured shoulder leading into a puffy train. Additionally, last week, Robbie wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black and pink column gown to the BAFTA Film Awards.

Robbie opted for yet another black-and-pink moment at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While pink has been the theme of Robbie's Barbie press tour and awards season fashion campaign, the 33-year-old actress has had other show-stopping looks on the carpet involving other shades, namely black and white.

Departing from her usual pink theme, Robbie wore a black Barbie-inspired LBD for the Golden Globes After-Party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She wore another Barbie-inspired all-black look for the Gotham Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie kicked off the Barbie press tour in a black-and-white Hervé Léger bodycon dress inspired by Barbie's iconic 1959 black-and-white striped swimsuit. (Image credit: Andrew Mukamal)

Of course, the Saltburn producer's most memorable black-and-white Barbie moment was the one she wore to launch the Barbie press tour—a Hervé Léger bodycon mini dress that was inspired by Barbie's iconic 1959 striped swimsuit.

Robbie's lengthy Barbie-inspired fashion parade will come to an end March 10th at the 96th Academy Awards. Will the actress stay true to form in Barbiecore pink or will she wear another vintage black-and-white moment? Rest assured onlookers will be watching the awards with their Barbie radar on high.