Save Over 50% On Meghan Markle's Favorite Sarah Flint Sandals
This chic gladiator style is majorly marked down.
These duchess-approved sandals are an end-of-summer steal.
Meghan Markle has stepped out in Sarah Flint's sleek Grear sandals on numerous occasions through the years, and now royal fans can grab her gladiator-style leather shoes for nearly $130 off.
The lace-up sandals — which normally retail for $395 — are marked down to $316 plus an additional 40 percent off using code EXTRA40, making the classic style just $190.
The Duchess of Sussex has owned these leather sandals since her "Suits" days.
Markle was spotted wearing her Sarah Flint sandals as early as 2016, when she rocked them with a strapless dress in an Instagram photo on her now-deleted account.
The shoes showed up again shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, with the "Suits" actress pairing the leather style with shorts and a white tank during her TV star days.
Shortly after her 2018 royal wedding, she elevated her sandals with a sleeveless Shoshanna shirtdress at the 2018 Audi Polo Cup.
And later that year, the new Duchess of Sussex wore her favorite Sarah Flint style two more times, sporting them with a dotted red midi dress and a relaxed linen Reformation maxi during her October 2018 visit to Australia.
If a gladiator-style shoe isn't quite your cup of tea, plenty of other royal-worthy footwear is included in Sarah Flint's sale.
A gold slingback version of the brand's Natalie flats — which Markle famously wore with ripped jeans during her first public appearance with Prince Harry — is also on sale, with the metallic hue now $216 with Sarah Flint's EXTRA40 code.
And for heel fans, the brand's Perfect 85 pumps (the duchess owns Sarah Flint's taller 100mm stilettos) are on sale for $214 with code in several colors, including a pretty white floral and a textured black-and-gold style.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
