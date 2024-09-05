Save Over 50% On Meghan Markle's Favorite Sarah Flint Sandals

These duchess-approved sandals are an end-of-summer steal.

Meghan Markle has stepped out in Sarah Flint's sleek Grear sandals on numerous occasions through the years, and now royal fans can grab her gladiator-style leather shoes for nearly $130 off.

The lace-up sandals — which normally retail for $395 — are marked down to $316 plus an additional 40 percent off using code EXTRA40, making the classic style just $190.

The Duchess of Sussex has owned these leather sandals since her "Suits" days.

Markle was spotted wearing her Sarah Flint sandals as early as 2016, when she rocked them with a strapless dress in an Instagram photo on her now-deleted account.

The shoes showed up again shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, with the "Suits" actress pairing the leather style with shorts and a white tank during her TV star days.

Shortly after her 2018 royal wedding, she elevated her sandals with a sleeveless Shoshanna shirtdress at the 2018 Audi Polo Cup.

And later that year, the new Duchess of Sussex wore her favorite Sarah Flint style two more times, sporting them with a dotted red midi dress and a relaxed linen Reformation maxi during her October 2018 visit to Australia.

If a gladiator-style shoe isn't quite your cup of tea, plenty of other royal-worthy footwear is included in Sarah Flint's sale.

A gold slingback version of the brand's Natalie flats — which Markle famously wore with ripped jeans during her first public appearance with Prince Harry — is also on sale, with the metallic hue now $216 with Sarah Flint's EXTRA40 code.

And for heel fans, the brand's Perfect 85 pumps (the duchess owns Sarah Flint's taller 100mm stilettos) are on sale for $214 with code in several colors, including a pretty white floral and a textured black-and-gold style.