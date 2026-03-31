It’s the perfect image to market a new running sneaker: Sha’Carri Richardson, a two-time Olympian and one of the world’s fastest women, holding a one-handed runner’s lunge and wearing Melitta Baumeister x Nike’s neon orange Vomero Premiums.

But an athlete of Richardson’s caliber wasn’t who Baumeister initially had in mind when conceptualizing her collaboration with Nike Running. The German-born, New York-based fashion designer was thinking about women like herself: rookie runners who enjoy the endorphin rush but aren’t hung up on shaving off seconds or perfecting their form. Who run simply as a way to celebrate that they’re able to—that they're alive.

Titled “Run Like No One is Watching” and launching on April 1, Baumeister’s team-up with Nike centers around the idea of running as an extension of self-expression. “It’s a message about rediscovering the joy of movement: moving for yourself, not for perfection or the approval of others,” Baumeister says over email. In that respect, Richardson, as well known for her record-breaking 100m sprint as she is for her intricate, bedazzled manicures, is the perfect person for the partnership.

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Sha’Carri Richardson modeling the Nike Vomero Premium designed by Melitta Baumeister. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

Baumeister’s team-up with Nike includes two original interpretations of the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium, two running sneakers that feel like natural inclusions in her namesake experimental line. Both are set on cushy platform soles, slightly bloated silhouettes that align well with the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund winner’s penchant for distortion and sculpture. Each sneaker is painted by hand: the traffic-cone orange Vomero boasts illustrations of Baumeister’s eyes on the outsole; the Pegasus, offered in neon green, features "Run Like No One is Watching" on its sole as a pick-me-up for those trailing the wearer. You will find Nike’s signature swoosh on each pair, but it’s layered under Baumeister’s logo and hand-brushed, black smudges.

These are not the mass-produced, neutral running sneakers you’d find in a big-box store; they’re avant-garde and atypical, with a clear fashion slant yet without compromising on the technical performance needed to pound the pavement. Melitta Baumeister x Nike is distinct, expressive, and meant to mirror the unique path each wearer walks—or runs.

Ahead of the sneaker’s launch date, Marie Claire sat down with the acclaimed fashion designer to discuss the details about her latest team-up with Nike. Keep scrolling to read our full conversation, covering everything from her childhood in Germany and why she doesn’t quite fit into “run club culture.”

Richardson showing off Melitta Baumeister's Nike Pegasus Premium in lime green. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

I’d love to hear about your experiences with running and how they influenced your design approach for this collaboration.

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Movement has always been an essential part of my daily life and creative work. I’m an avid biker, and the opportunity to work on the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium inspired me to start running. However, finding the time and motivation while managing an expanding business was challenging. There was also the added challenge of the awkwardness that comes with starting something new, especially because I didn’t connect with the rise of “run club culture”. I think that knowing that this is the reality for most of my clients was a good starting point for the story I’m telling through this collaboration.

What I love about running and my own running journey is how running changes how I perceive time and space. It's like exploring familiar places from a new perspective. Places connect to thoughts, which become memories, and rhythm resides in the body, not a stopwatch. Running is a powerful tool for creativity. Every run is unique, just like everyone’s journey. And, every runner is unique, just like each pair of shoes.

This is not your first time working with Nike; the athletic brand sponsored your first New York Fashion Week show in September 2024, and you just redesigned the Nike Air Max Muse for your Fall 2026 collection. What do you enjoy most about working with Nike?

My partnership with Nike began in Spring 2025, during NYFW, with my first runway show. I’m very selective about the brands I work with, but I was inspired by the way they approached the partnership as more than a sponsorship. From the beginning, it was an opportunity to build a world together. I was drawn to Nike’s pursuit of excellence, something that’s a key part of my own practice as a designer. They embrace my avant-garde approach to design and challenge me to recontextualize sport and performance in ways the brand has never done before. Through this partnership, we consistently push each other to create something truly special that shapes the boundaries of fashion and sport.

Melitta Baumeister's new take on Nike's Vomero Premium. (Image credit: Nike)

How did you approach making the Nike Running silhouettes your own?

When Nike asked me to come up with new color variations for the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium, my first thought was to approach it as more than just swapping colors. The functionality of both silhouettes provided new inspiration. I wanted to incorporate movement and something unexpected. That meant shifting from the intimidating perfection of a brand-new sneaker to a sneaker that attracts people in multifaceted, surprising ways.

My team and I took the idea of "design for movement" seriously, and instead of staying holed up in front of a computer, I worked with my hands, touching the actual materials just as I do when creating sculptural dresses. I uncovered the story I wanted to tell—to embrace imperfection in the pursuit of practice. I developed two hand-painted sneakers, each pair subtly different. The first thing viewers notice when they see my Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium is the layers of graphics and details that appear when viewed up close. I like how it creates room for the viewer to explore and experience by engaging with the work from various distances and angles.

How did you differentiate this collaboration from the previous one?

Nike and I unveiled our first partnership in 2025. I worked with the brand to produce my own reinterpretation of the Air Max Muse for our Fall '26 lookbook. The design was an exaggeration and distortion of the shoe’s already distinct design lines, furthered by a gritty yet foamy appliqué that extends far from the midsole around the foot, as well as gaps in the paneling at the toes. The idea was to let the sole bubble up and expand through the gaps in the upper, resulting in a new sculptural silhouette altered and conceived through a distinctly physical process.

My bespoke Air Max Muse was an exploratory exercise to show what the world of Melitta Baumeister and Nike looks like. The Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium take it a step further by creating a piece of our world that can be owned and experienced by our combined audiences. The co-creation process was much more collaborative; I worked closely with Nike’s design team to understand how to translate my ideas into the production process for a performance product. When reinterpreting a performance product, there are limitations to what you can alter so as not to change the functionality of the shoe, unlike when I created the bespoke Air Max Muses. I was also able to introduce aspects of my craft to their factories—for example, the process of painting the shoes.

Melitta Baumeister x Nike's Pegasus Premium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

The “Run Like No One Is Watching” tagline is so clever. What’s your message to people who are struggling with wanting to start running but feel intimidated?

I wanted to create an intimate and honest design that delves into the inner worlds of people who don't identify as runners but who are aware of its transformative power. The message created by the juxtaposition of the tagline “Run Like No One is Watching” with the visuals of my eye on the shoes is that we want our results to be seen, but we do not want to be judged during the process.

This same philosophy—subtle differences, layered colors, and the traces of the maker's touch—is embodied in every sneaker. This perspective reflects my own experimental methods and production process, which are constantly evolving. This collaboration is my showcase of how imperfection, realism, and playfulness can be the most powerful design tools.

For a long time, performance sneakers and fashion sneakers have been separate categories. But the lines are blurring now. Was merging performance with expressive design codes part of your thinking when designing these sneakers?

I knew I wanted to tell a story with my design. My work speaks to women who are expressive and bold in such an intimate way, and this project was no different. So much of my work is about creating shape, but with the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium, the shape was already created, so I leaned into other parts of my craft to create my design. Mixing sport performance with processes like hand-painting and intentional graphic design is very much aligned with what fashion means to me, combining the functional with the emotional.

Anything else to add about the collaboration?

I grew up in a small city in Germany with very little fashion. Since I was a child, I've felt that clothes influence our lives and emotions. I was drawn to people who not only expressed their individuality through clothing but also established their identity through it. That's the root of my love for fashion. My mother introduced me to a visiting fashion designer, and her words, "I'm changing people's lives by dressing them," really resonated with me.

As I grew older, I came to understand what she meant. The idea of affecting someone’s identity and helping them be courageous on their path to defining who they are has been both fascinating and rewarding. Through this collaboration, I hope that people can find the sublime in running and see it as another lens through which they create their identity.

Melitta Baumeister x Nike will be released on April 1, 2026, on melittabaumeister.com, and on April 8, 2026, on nike.com. Available in unisex sizing, the Vomero Premium retails for at $260, and the Pegasus Premium is $220.