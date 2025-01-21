Sydney Sweeney Revives the Crescent Bag Trend, Carrying Three Designer Takes in One Weekend
And just like that, a beloved bag trend was reborn.
Consider this your daily reminder (speaking to myself) that it's important to take breaks from doomscrolling and focus on something a little more light-hearted. And right now, that entails Sydney Sweeney's singlehanded-revival of the crescent bag trend.
The actor kicked off her third consecutive day of posh winter 'fits styled by her longtime collaborator Molly Dickson while out in New York City yesterday. Her weekend looks varied drastically, ranging from equestrian-chic to plush Aspencore. Though each ensemble was created by a totally different designer (Chloé, Burberry, and Ferragamo, respectively) each had one specific thing in common: They were all accessorized with a 2000s-era crescent bag.
On Jan. 20, Sweeney stepped out looking like she just stepped off the Chloé runway. She channeled the '70s band groupie aesthetic that defined the label's Fall 2024 show, in a ruffled chiffon blouse, flare jeans, and a metallic logo belt (Keke Palmer wore the bag version last week). She toned down the groovy look with a bit of horse girl flare, topping it with a sleek houndstooth coat.
Her bag of choice—a camel-hued half-moon style—was a staple of the same Chloé collection. The $2,850 design featured a slouchy, boho shape and a golden hoop handle.
The day before, on Jan. 19, Sweeney offered a very different take on the rounded bag silhouette. This time, she was dressed cream-colored Burberry layers. She wore a belted coat trimmed with shaggy fur, styled with a turtleneck and trousers, also in shades of winter white.
Her accessories were along the same vein, with the Immaculate actor wearing pointed-toe boots and Burberry's take on the crescent bag trend.
Her Jan. 18 look, meanwhile, was all-black, but nonetheless opulent. She wore a black, drop-waist maxi dress by Ferragamo, styled with the most luxurious accessories money can buy.
Sweeney slipped on supple leather gloves and the same bracelet-style Chloé bag from earlier in the week—this time, in noir. Mixing in a bit of this season's chocolate brown color trend, she added a leather-trimmed fur stole and mahogany boots.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
