Sydney Sweeney Is a Parisian Dream in Right-Off-the-Runway Boho Look

Actress Sydney Sweeney seems to be singlehandedly ushering in fall with a Parisian-approved, right-off-the-runway boho-inspired look.

Recently, while reportedly headed to a meeting in Beverly Hills, the Anyone But You star was spotted in head-to-toe Chloé straight from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection.

The cream-colored, thigh-high mini dress and accompanying capelet were seemingly ripped from the pages of the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, held back in February in Paris, France.

In a move that seemed to demand the seasons change immediately, Sweeney also wore a runway-approved pair of thigh-high black leather boots, giving off some serious fall vibes (and during the start of August, no less).

The Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection was the first to be helmed by new creative director Chemena Kamali, and harkens back to the brand's boho roots.

Sydney Sweeney. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The White Lotus actress is styled by Hollywood's hardest-working stylist, Molly Dickson, who the star had an instant connection with.

“Right when I met Molly, I knew I wanted to work with her,” Sweeney previously told Marie Claire in an email. “She showed up to our meeting in overalls and sneakers. My type of girl.”

Actress and producer Camila Mendes had the same to say about Dickson, adding that she felt like the stylist was "someone I'd wanna hang out with and be around all the time."

“She was really good at striking the balance between making people look young and cool, but also elevated and timeless," Mendes added in a phone call with Marie Claire.

Working with Dickson is certainly paying off—just take Sweeney's 2024 Oscars look, for example. In a truly boss move, the actress paid homage to the late Marilyn Monroe while simultaneously wearing a vintage gown previously worn by fellow actress Angelina Jolie.

Sydney Sweeney at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney—like plenty of A-list celebrities—has also been leaning into the barely-there trend. Recently, she posted a series of chaotic mirror selfies while wearing a skirt set from Miu Miu featuring a brown paisley micro mini-skirt and matching top.

In a previous interview with People back in March, Sweeney said that one of her favorite things about being famous is the ability to play around and experiment with various fashion looks and trends.

"That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up," she told the publication at the time. "It's boring to do the same thing over and over again."