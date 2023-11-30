Although many of us have been resisting the resurgence of some of the early 2000s more polarizing fashion trends (looking at you, low-rise jeans), it's a pleasant surprise when a well-known fashion icon revisits the style with their own perspective. Natalie Portman, for instance, just put an undeniably chic twist on highly controversial, low-slung bottoms. When attending a Netflix screening of her new film May December, Portman wore low-rise pants as part of an all-black, all-Dior ensemble that was sophisticated and polished, while still tapping into a bit of early-aughts appeal.



Instead of opting for other Y2K trends, like denim on denim of visible thongs, the actress and Dior ambassador chose to wear a sophisticated sweater by the French fashion house, made of Italian black wool, with a slit neckline and draped short sleeves. The balloon sleeves added just enough drama to make the outfit look elegant, yet still eye-catching and intriguing. She paired the sweater with black wide-leg pants that featured a low-rise waistline, sitting perfectly on her hips to bare just enough midriff. The result was a fashionable and fresh-cinema look, especially with the addition of Dior's signature ribbon slingback heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit of the day, which was entirely black, incorporated interesting designs by playing with accents of exposed skin at the neckline, waist, and ankle. Her loose and straight brunette hair, along with minimal makeup, completed the look. While it's certainly fun to experiment with trends and incorporate color ( hello, pops of red ), we must admit that there's no easier outfit solution than wearing an all-black outfit.

Keeping a monochrome palette is a great way to elevate an old trend. Whether it's a casual look or a new work style, low-rise pants are easy to incorporate into your wardrobe if you do it in a way that errs on the side of sophistication. Try pairing a dark trouser or dark-wash bootcut jeans with a structured sleeve or billowing blouse just like Portman did. Add a modern shoe, like her bow-back slingbacks, to update the look in an elevated way and make the ensemble into a timeless, edgy style instead of a costumey repeat.

Portman is here to prove that low-rise waistlines might just be more versatile than you might think.