The Olympics ended last month, but the fashion Olympics (also known as New York Fashion Week) have just begun, and designers are calling in the athletes.

We've seen the "normal people as models" trend in fashion weeks past. Comedians, podcasters, and downtown socialites have cemented themselves as NYFW regulars over the past several years. They're still appearing in and around shows like Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra and Collina Strada. But this year, women in sports are the hot new It Girls, taking over front rows and even some runway castings.

Still buzzing after winning the team gold medal in Paris, Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles walked the catwalk at Kim Shui. Her teammate and bronze medalist Suni Lee sat front row at Tommy Hilfiger, alongside track and field athlete Gabby Thomas. Lee and former Team USA gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman sat front row at Jonathan Simkhai, as well.

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles hits the runway at Kim Shui. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suni Lee attends the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion show during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Thomas joins Suni at Tommy Hilfiger. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suni Lee is a Fashion Week regular at this point, seen here attending the Off-White show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suni Lee and former teammate Aly Raisman attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiffany Hayes, WNBA player on the Las Vegas Aces, took a break from the court to walk in Kid Super's fashion week presentation. Fellow WNBA player for the Chicago Sky Kysre Gondrezick established herself as a street style main character with fit checks and photoshoots throughout the week. Gondrezick has recently become somewhat of a fashion darling, seen pulling looks in the pre-game tunnel, wearing luxury brands from Chanel to Saint Laurent.

This isn't the first time worlds collided for the WNBA and NYFW. Earlier this year, basketball players Isabelle Harrison and Shakira Austin attended a host of Fall 2024 shows, both dressed by Sydney Bordonaro, a renowned stylist who specializes in athletes. And back in 2022, Harrison made her runway debut, closing out the Kim Shui Spring 2023 show.

A post shared by Tiffany Hayes (@tiphayes3) A photo posted by on

Tiffany Hayes is seen leaving Prabal Gurung Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kysre Gondrezick rocks a monochrome chocolate look for Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gondrezick has become somewhat of a WNBA fashion darling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in the college sports sphere, UConn Huskies star and presumptive WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers was among the front-row fashion people at Off-White Spring 2025.

Athletes have always flexed with their pre- and post-game outfits, perhaps even more so in the social media age. It's a smart move for designers to incorporate them into big brand-making events like fashion week, in the interest of creating relationships with these public figures and for the sake of exposure.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Companies like Skims have been steadily working star athletes into their campaigns. Back in June, Suni Lee was the face of LoveShackFancy x Cotton’s New Americana collection. Sorry, Bella Hadid! Models are so 2023. You could try soccer?