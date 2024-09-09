This New York Fashion Week, Athletes Are Scoring All the Front Row Style Points
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
The Olympics ended last month, but the fashion Olympics (also known as New York Fashion Week) have just begun, and designers are calling in the athletes.
We've seen the "normal people as models" trend in fashion weeks past. Comedians, podcasters, and downtown socialites have cemented themselves as NYFW regulars over the past several years. They're still appearing in and around shows like Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra and Collina Strada. But this year, women in sports are the hot new It Girls, taking over front rows and even some runway castings.
Still buzzing after winning the team gold medal in Paris, Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles walked the catwalk at Kim Shui. Her teammate and bronze medalist Suni Lee sat front row at Tommy Hilfiger, alongside track and field athlete Gabby Thomas. Lee and former Team USA gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman sat front row at Jonathan Simkhai, as well.
Tiffany Hayes, WNBA player on the Las Vegas Aces, took a break from the court to walk in Kid Super's fashion week presentation. Fellow WNBA player for the Chicago Sky Kysre Gondrezick established herself as a street style main character with fit checks and photoshoots throughout the week. Gondrezick has recently become somewhat of a fashion darling, seen pulling looks in the pre-game tunnel, wearing luxury brands from Chanel to Saint Laurent.
This isn't the first time worlds collided for the WNBA and NYFW. Earlier this year, basketball players Isabelle Harrison and Shakira Austin attended a host of Fall 2024 shows, both dressed by Sydney Bordonaro, a renowned stylist who specializes in athletes. And back in 2022, Harrison made her runway debut, closing out the Kim Shui Spring 2023 show.
Meanwhile, in the college sports sphere, UConn Huskies star and presumptive WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers was among the front-row fashion people at Off-White Spring 2025.
Athletes have always flexed with their pre- and post-game outfits, perhaps even more so in the social media age. It's a smart move for designers to incorporate them into big brand-making events like fashion week, in the interest of creating relationships with these public figures and for the sake of exposure.
Companies like Skims have been steadily working star athletes into their campaigns. Back in June, Suni Lee was the face of LoveShackFancy x Cotton’s New Americana collection. Sorry, Bella Hadid! Models are so 2023. You could try soccer?
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
