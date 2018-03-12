16 Non-Boring Work Bags You'll Be Proud to Schlep Around

Roomy work bags are a necessary evil of office life: They're usually a snooze-worthy leather tote, but really, how else are you going to fit your reading materials, your phone, your snacks, and your makeup? Here, we've rounded up 16 actually stylish bags that are big enough to pack all of your essentials plus a spare tire (kidding... kind of...), whether you're on an assistant's budget or you're already HBIC.