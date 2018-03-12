Today's Top Stories
16 Non-Boring Work Bags You'll Be Proud to Schlep Around

With space for all the essentials.

Roomy work bags are a necessary evil of office life: They're usually a snooze-worthy leather tote, but really, how else are you going to fit your reading materials, your phone, your snacks, and your makeup? Here, we've rounded up 16 actually stylish bags that are big enough to pack all of your essentials plus a spare tire (kidding... kind of...), whether you're on an assistant's budget or you're already HBIC.

A Reliable Commuter

Sole Society, $42

With its cranberry leather exterior, this is one bag that looks far pricier than it actually is. Plus, it has plenty of space and a strap that's thick enough to haul your laptop for years without tearing.

A Not-So-Basic Suede Shopper

Clare V., $495

If this camel handbag isn't convincing you to swap out your boring work tote for a chic shopper-style, nothing will.

Pretty in Millennial Pink

Madewell, $158

If basic black isn't your thing, opt for this pretty pastel option that you'll never have trouble ID'ing at coat check.

Modern and Spacious

Angela Roi, $240

For the ladies who carry their entire lives around in their bags, get one that has more space than you'll ever need—in handcrafted vegan leather, nonetheless.

Mess-Proof and Ready to Commute

Cole Haan, $348

This white bucket bag is fully lined so it's equipped to handle all the eyeliner/pen/food spillage you can think to inflict on it. As for the exterior? Welp, at least the faux leather can handle a little wipe-down here and there.

The Meghan Markle of Purses

Sole Society, $70

This weather-proofed mini-satchel looks fancy enough to nail an interview. The versatile style comes with a detachable guitar-style strap for when you're running between events and need to go hands-free.

The Classic Leather Bucket

Mansur Gavriel, $595

The red interior elevates this leather bucket bag into a chic go-to you won't want to let go of.

A No-Frills Shoulder Bag

Longchamp, $125

It may just be a newer version of the one you've had since high school, but that doesn't mean it's not grown-up enough to be your polished everyday bag.

The Removable Shoulder

Coach 1941, $570

This slouchy leather hobo provides the pop of color your all-black uniform needs. It's even equipped with an exchangeable over-the-shoulder strap.

Jewel-Toned Arm Candy

Tory Burch, $268

A beautiful cherry red satchel with easily accessible pockets for all your essentials—phone, ID card, latest book club read.

A Masseuse-Approved Knapsack

Rebecca Minkoff, $325

Now that you've graduated from Jansport, invest in a sweet leather backpack with thick, durable straps (that are better for back health).

A Real Stand-Up Tote

Cuyana, $195

This large tote has a flat bottom that sits upright so you don't have to worry about it tipping over with any spillable lunch items inside.

For the Fancier Types

Cuyana, $395

This croc-embossed hand-held satchel doubles as a crossbody for when you can't hold your coffee, your phone, and your bag at once. Plus, it has a theft-proof zipper for busy rush hour commutes.

So Good, They'll Think You Got a Promotion

Zara, $13

Senior levels of sophistication made for an assistant's budget. It even converts to a backpack—two bags in one.

Minimalist Magic

Parisa Wang, $395

An eternally chic black satchel with a magnetic closure. It easily converts from a sweet hand-held bag to a shoulder hustler when you're on the go.

A Sensible Satchel

Gabriella Melbourne, $345

Come bonus time, invest in a bag that's chic and practical: small interior pockets for your smartphone, two slip pockets for reading material, plus a roomy interior for everything else you can think to stuff in there.

