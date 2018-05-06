Today's Top Stories
Rihanna Makes Yankee Gear Look So Good, Even Team Haters Can Respect

We are just not worthy.

Splash News

When it comes to fashion (or anything, really), RiRi is no shrinking violet. On any given day, she's introducing a daring new trend or styling trick and making it look effortless. Here, find every single time the Barbadian bombshell left us awestruck with her head-to-toe look.

1 of 135
Splash News
May 6, 2018

Wearing a Yankees hat and jacket and camo pants while attending the Gucci store opening party.

2 of 135
Instagram
November 25, 2017

Wearing a Wu Wear long sleeve shirt, posted on Instagram.

3 of 135
Instagram+badgalriri
October 22, 2017

Posted on Instagram.

4 of 135
Getty
July 25, 2017

In Prada at the Parisian premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

5 of 135
Getty Images
July 24, 2017

At the European Premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

6 of 135
Getty Images
June 24, 2017

At LAX in Fenty X Puma Fall 2017 velour track suit and Balenciaga ankle boots.

7 of 135
Splash
May 23, 2017

Out in New York City, she loosens up in an off-the-shoulder, belted denim jacket, long skirt, and, once again, Raen sunglasses.

8 of 135
AKM-GSI
April 19, 2017

Leaving L.A. after her pop-up shop appearance, she upgrades her black sweats, blue hoodie, and bomber with her own Fenty x Puma satin slides and her favorite Raen sunglasses.

9 of 135
Getty Images
April 18, 2017

RiRi surprised fans at her pop-up Fenty x Puma in L.A. donning a pale green windbreaker-style dress and pointed-toe sneaker style pumps, designed by none other than herself.

10 of 135
AKM-GSI
April 16, 2017

RiRi shut down Coachella for the second day in a row, stepping out in a oversized denim jacket with a train, as well as white, thigh-high platform boots.

11 of 135
Instagram
April 7, 2017

Rihanna wore a grey puffy coat, white Raen sunglasses, black sweatpants, socks, and sandals at LAX after a trip to Japan.

12 of 135
Splash News
March 20, 2017

She painted the town olive in a monogrammed, oversize trench, coordinating boots, and a slogan hat.

13 of 135
Getty Images
February 11, 2017

RiRi attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy party wearing an orange Delpozo crop top and white trousers with pointy-toed white pumps.

14 of 135
Getty Images
February 7, 2017

Rihanna rocks a reversible camo print coat and pants combo with a gray hoodie underneath while out in New York.

15 of 135
Getty Images
February 6, 2017

Rihanna bundles up in chilly NYC wearing an oversized black and red hooded coat. She wore an orange baseball cap underneath with crisp white sneakers.

16 of 135
Getty Images
January 22, 2017

RiRi heads out in New York wearing a turtleneck red sweatsuit with a glossy black jacket and *huge* hoops.

17 of 135
Getty Images
December 9, 2016

Rihanna stepped out in NYC wearing the comfiest of outfits and proved that even in sweats, she's still totally stylish.

18 of 135
Getty Images
December 1, 2016

Rihanna stepped out in Barbados wearing *super* high-waisted striped pants and a structured white shirt, both by Jacquemus, with pointed white pumps and orange sunglasses. She also wore a red ribbon in honor of World AIDS Day.

19 of 135
Getty Images
November 30, 2016

Rihanna wore a printed one-shoulder dress with strappy black heels and hoop earrings while in Barbados with Prince Harry.

20 of 135
Getty Images
November 29, 2016

Only Rihanna could combine a baseball cap and Chopard jewelry. RiRi wore a velvet long sleeved shirt with a matching velvet skirt and Puma by Rihanna creepers to the 30th FN Achievement Awards in New York.

21 of 135
Getty Images
September 30, 2016

At the Dior Spring 2017 show in Paris, Rihanna wore an embellished dress and strappy sandals, looking chic and badass all at once, as only Rihanna can.

22 of 135
Splash News
September 29, 2016

In Paris, RiRi stepped out in a black hoodie worn as a dress, white tank, and thigh-high fur boots because she just DGAF.

23 of 135
Getty Images
September 15, 2016

Out in West Hollywood, RiRi wore a white button-down top worn off the shoulders and unbuttoned on the bottom to show off her midriff. She paired it with white shorts, a mini Louis Vuitton bag, and strappy sandals.

24 of 135
Getty Images
September 5, 2016

Because RiRi can never pack too much denim into one look, she hit the street in NYC donning an asymmetrical denim dress paired with matching culottes. She accented the look with a baseball cap, navy suede boots, and a Louis Vuitton handle bag.

25 of 135
AKM-GSI
September 2, 2016

The pants we all loved to wear in the '90s—and the pants every prankster loved to rip open when you least expected it—Rihanna's snap-up trackpants are giving us all the nostalgia.

26 of 135
Getty Images
August 29, 2016

Following the VMAs, RiRi continued to be the woman of the hour in a green fringe jumpsuit, matching satin heels, and hoop earrings. She punctuated the look with a dark plum lip.

27 of 135
Splash News
August 26, 2016

Rihanna opted for maximum comfort on her way to VMA rehearsals in NYC in these slouchy boyfriend jeans and a loose-fitting, off-the-shoulder top.

28 of 135
Splash News
August 24, 2016

Still packing on the warmth despite the summer heat, she stepped out in yet another Trapstar tracksuit. She complemented the pink sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white trainers.

29 of 135
AKM-GSI
August 23, 2016

She may have left the puffer coat at home, but RiRi kept dressing for the non-existent cold in an army green Trapstar tracksuit and black Fenty x Puma trainers.

30 of 135
AKM-GSI
August 22, 2016

Because no one is more ready for fall than RiRi, she returned to NYC after 31 stops on the European leg of her ANTI world tour wearing a snug brown puffer coat, T-shirt, distressed skinny jeans, and boots.

