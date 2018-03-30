31 Amazing Father's Day Gifts That Aren't Socks and a Tie

Guaranteed to please even the fussiest of dads.
Dads tend to be the most neglected member of the family when it comes to gift-giving holidays. They're strong proponents of "not needing anything new," which explains why they usually get the most snooze-worthy presents (see: socks and ties). But your pops definitely deserves to be shown he's loved and appreciated this Father's Day. Check out our selection of gift ideas aimed to please a range of interests.
Warby Parker, $95
When he gets his lasik glasses and sunglasses confused, that’s when you know it's time to make the switch. Change his life with this chic pair of polarized lenses that'll have him looking a decade younger.
Aluratek, $40
Technology! Swap the traditional photo frame with a digital one that rotates through all of the photos of his favorite kid (you).
Lands' End, $50
Swim trunks, board shorts—whatever you call them, he'll enjoy them on the beach all summer.
Samsung, $118
Give the man what he wants: the ability to take himself to the front row of concerts, sporting events, and games with this VR headset.
Sandro, $285
Every guy needs a good denim jacket in his closet. It's time for dad to retire the one scented with cigarette smoke from the '70s.
Calvin Klein, $55
He's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad. Just because he likes to lounge around the house on Sundays doesn't mean he has to look like a schlub while doing it.
Parachute, $99
Treat him to this classic unisex robe he'll want to live in 24/7.
Smythson, $1,384
Your dad will officially name you the favorite child if you give him this iconic Smythson leather briefcase.
Tom Ford, $98
The inimitable Tom Ford is back at it again with this smoky blend of exotic oud wood, sandalwood, and vetiver. The perfect addition to your dad's man cave.
Away, $195
The perfect bag for weekend trips when he doesn't feel like schlepping an entire suitcase. It can also double as his new gym bag.
New Balance x J. Crew, $75
Never forget the dad sneaker trend—extra stylish with this J. Crew collaboration.
Go-Pro, $600
A remote-controlled drone for the dad who's really just a kid at heart.
Todd Synder, $138
Hello, yes, men wear pink. And your dad needs a nice new summer shirt.
Hario Mizudashi, $13
An iced coffee pot for the dad who loves his cold brew, but wants to kick his Starbucks habit. Gift him with this one so he can have it ready to go before he leaves in the morning.
REI, $60
A cozy, durable, and lightweight sleeping bag for the avid camper or backpacker to curl up in.
LG, $144
With these surround-sound wireless headphones, he can listen to his favorite music without killing his hearing (though there are available earbuds) or enhance his Netflix experience.
Williams-Sonoma, $285
A bit of a splurge for kitchenware, but worth it for the crème de la crème of cast iron slow cookers that lasts forever.
Mouth, $175
If your dad is particular about his spirits, have the foodies at Mouth help him develop his tastes with a curated craft bourbon trio.
Goby, $60
He won't have to use the same toothbrush head on repeat anymore with this electric Goby toothbrush subscription service, which sends you new heads every three months. Plus, when it looks this sleek, he'll feel like Bruce Wayne brushing his teeth.
Food52, $150
A worn-in, waxy apron for the grill-master and stir-fry chef who doesn't want any splatters on his custom shirts.
The Art of Shaving, $120
A full shaving kit—including a traditional shaving brush, pre-shaving oil, and soothing balm/cream duo—that was crafted by the wizards at The Art of Shaving. It's unscented, too, so it won't set off any sensitive skin types.
J. Crew, $35
This gingham shirt screams, "I'm reliable and I know how to dress."
Google, $129
For the guy who loves everything tech (or just wants a fancy voice-operated speaker), gift him the nifty Google Home—then watch him request sport stats from the kitchen.
Miansai, $80
Even if he's not an actual sailor, the minimal nautical band looks charming—the perfect add-on for when he decides to dress up and treat mom to a fancy dinner.
Food52, $220
Beautiful wooden boxes to store gadgets, tools, utensils, and food items.
Garmin, $495
For the super-powered triathelete dad, have the family go in on the best of athletic smart watches, like Garmin's latest. It boasts a range of new functions he can play with, like an integrated heart monitor and fitness tests for swimming and cycling.
Lockwood, $48
Even if he's not one to really appreciate skincare (FWIW, this one's chock-full of antioxidants) he'll love a body wash that has a cooling mint sensation and smells like his favorite aromatic kitchen ingredients.
Braun, $60
An especially meticulous shaving set with five attachments for the man who is super particular about his stubble.
Baxter of California, $23
Fancy hair clay to keep that quiff perfectly coiffed.
Logitech, $130
No more scouring the couch cushions for one of the five remote controls: This universal Logitech control does it all. It connects to all the devices in your house and even to your Smartphone.