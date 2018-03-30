Today's Top Stories
31 Amazing Father's Day Gifts That Aren't Socks and a Tie

Guaranteed to please even the fussiest of dads.

Dads tend to be the most neglected member of the family when it comes to gift-giving holidays. They're strong proponents of "not needing anything new," which explains why they usually get the most snooze-worthy presents (see: socks and ties). But your pops definitely deserves to be shown he's loved and appreciated this Father's Day. Check out our selection of gift ideas aimed to please a range of interests.

1 of 31
Trendy Sunglasses

Warby Parker, $95

When he gets his lasik glasses and sunglasses confused, that’s when you know it's time to make the switch. Change his life with this chic pair of polarized lenses that'll have him looking a decade younger.

2 of 31
A Digital Photo Frame

Aluratek, $40

Technology! Swap the traditional photo frame with a digital one that rotates through all of the photos of his favorite kid (you).

3 of 31
A Hip Pair of Swim Trunks

Lands' End, $50

Swim trunks, board shorts—whatever you call them, he'll enjoy them on the beach all summer.

4 of 31
A Virtual Reality Headset

Samsung, $118

Give the man what he wants: the ability to take himself to the front row of concerts, sporting events, and games with this VR headset.

5 of 31
Denim on Denim

Sandro, $285

Every guy needs a good denim jacket in his closet. It's time for dad to retire the one scented with cigarette smoke from the '70s.

6 of 31
Fleece Shorts

Calvin Klein, $55

He's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad. Just because he likes to lounge around the house on Sundays doesn't mean he has to look like a schlub while doing it.

7 of 31
A Plush Robe

Parachute, $99

Treat him to this classic unisex robe he'll want to live in 24/7.

8 of 31
A Leather Briefcase

Smythson, $1,384

Your dad will officially name you the favorite child if you give him this iconic Smythson leather briefcase.

9 of 31
A Great-Smelling Candle

Tom Ford, $98

The inimitable Tom Ford is back at it again with this smoky blend of exotic oud wood, sandalwood, and vetiver. The perfect addition to your dad's man cave.

10 of 31
A Modern Carry-On

Away, $195

The perfect bag for weekend trips when he doesn't feel like schlepping an entire suitcase. It can also double as his new gym bag.

11 of 31
Dad Sneakers

New Balance x J. Crew, $75

Never forget the dad sneaker trend—extra stylish with this J. Crew collaboration.

12 of 31
A Go-Pro Drone

Go-Pro, $600

A remote-controlled drone for the dad who's really just a kid at heart.

13 of 31
A Fresh Linen Polo

Todd Synder, $138

Hello, yes, men wear pink. And your dad needs a nice new summer shirt.

14 of 31
Cold Brew Iced Coffee at Home

Hario Mizudashi, $13

An iced coffee pot for the dad who loves his cold brew, but wants to kick his Starbucks habit. Gift him with this one so he can have it ready to go before he leaves in the morning.

15 of 31
A Comfy Sleeping Bag

REI, $60

A cozy, durable, and lightweight sleeping bag for the avid camper or backpacker to curl up in.

16 of 31
Wearable Personal Speakers

LG, $144

With these surround-sound wireless headphones, he can listen to his favorite music without killing his hearing (though there are available earbuds) or enhance his Netflix experience.

17 of 31
A Display-Worthy Dutch Oven

Williams-Sonoma, $285

A bit of a splurge for kitchenware, but worth it for the crème de la crème of cast iron slow cookers that lasts forever.

18 of 31
A Trio of Indie Bourbon

Mouth, $175

If your dad is particular about his spirits, have the foodies at Mouth help him develop his tastes with a curated craft bourbon trio.

19 of 31
An All-Black Brush Kit

Goby, $60

He won't have to use the same toothbrush head on repeat anymore with this electric Goby toothbrush subscription service, which sends you new heads every three months. Plus, when it looks this sleek, he'll feel like Bruce Wayne brushing his teeth.

20 of 31
A Fashion-Forward Apron

Food52, $150

A worn-in, waxy apron for the grill-master and stir-fry chef who doesn't want any splatters on his custom shirts.

21 of 31
The Perfect Shaving Kit

The Art of Shaving, $120

A full shaving kit—including a traditional shaving brush, pre-shaving oil, and soothing balm/cream duo—that was crafted by the wizards at The Art of Shaving. It's unscented, too, so it won't set off any sensitive skin types.

22 of 31
This Classic Shirt

J. Crew, $35

This gingham shirt screams, "I'm reliable and I know how to dress."

23 of 31
The Latest Tech

Google, $129

For the guy who loves everything tech (or just wants a fancy voice-operated speaker), gift him the nifty Google Home—then watch him request sport stats from the kitchen.

24 of 31
Trendy Man Jewelry

Miansai, $80

Even if he's not an actual sailor, the minimal nautical band looks charming—the perfect add-on for when he decides to dress up and treat mom to a fancy dinner.

25 of 31
A Universal Toolbox

Food52, $220

Beautiful wooden boxes to store gadgets, tools, utensils, and food items.

26 of 31
An Athletic Smart Watch

Garmin, $495

For the super-powered triathelete dad, have the family go in on the best of athletic smart watches, like Garmin's latest. It boasts a range of new functions he can play with, like an integrated heart monitor and fitness tests for swimming and cycling.

27 of 31
Ginger Basil Bodywash

Lockwood, $48

Even if he's not one to really appreciate skincare (FWIW, this one's chock-full of antioxidants) he'll love a body wash that has a cooling mint sensation and smells like his favorite aromatic kitchen ingredients.

28 of 31
An Electric Shaver

Braun, $60

An especially meticulous shaving set with five attachments for the man who is super particular about his stubble.

29 of 31
Clay Pomade

Baxter of California, $23

Fancy hair clay to keep that quiff perfectly coiffed.

30 of 31
A High-Tech Remote Control

Logitech, $130

No more scouring the couch cushions for one of the five remote controls: This universal Logitech control does it all. It connects to all the devices in your house and even to your Smartphone.

