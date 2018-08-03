5 Casual but Cute Outfits Because You Never Know Who You Might Run Into

Reach for Your Hoodie

Hoodies are cozy, warm, comfortable—they're amazing. I wear one at work when the AC is blasting, I lounge in one while watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reruns on Sundays, and I definitely have hoodies in at least five different colors.

If you thought this casual piece was reserved for lazy days only, however, you're wrong. A simple way to elevate said hoodie is with a pair of sleek trousers (bonus points if they're silky) and kitten heel mules. The polished-ness of your pants will balance out the relaxed feel of your hoodie. If you think the outfit's still missing something, layer on accessories like a cool belt or designer bag.