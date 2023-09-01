Hundreds of Nordstrom’s Bestsellers Are On Sale Starting This Weekend

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Labor Day has been observed in the U.S. every year since the 1880s as a way of giving citizens a break from the daily grind. This final weekend in August gives us an opportunity to soak up some last-minute summer sun, take a long weekend to travel to a new place, and, of course, indulge in retailers' end-of-summer sales, which include markdowns on everything from summer statement pieces to fall and winter essentials.

Personally, I'll be living in the apparel section of Nordstrom's sale for fall and winter. Lasting from August 30 to September 12, the sale offers discounts of up to 60 percent off on everything from tops to pants to accessories. Below, the best deals to snag as we transition into fall.

Reformation Mason Wide Leg Pants Was $178, Now $125 at Nordstrom Made from sustainably sourced lyocell fibers, these wide leg pants are ideal for both the office and a chic evening out.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat Was $175, Now $180 at Nordstrom As the weather cools down, you're going to need a chic coat. It's the cherry on top of any perfectly constructed fall or winter outfit, and this option is sure to channel your inner Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Farm Rio Richilieu Embroidered Sleeveless Linen Blend Crop Top Was $175, Now $131 at Nordstrom Farm Rio is one of my favorite brands of all time, with their fun, colorful designs that lend a pop of Brazilian sunshine to the wearer's day, no matter the weather.

Theory Open Stitch Short Sleeve Cotton Sweater Was $345, Now $207 at Nordstrom Unsure of what to wear during transitional September weather? Consider this crocheted cardigan, made from cotton to keep you warm, but with breezy open stitching to keep you from overheating.

Estelle Tia Lace Top Was $129, Now $49 at Nordstrom Perfect for date night, this lace top features complex detailing and playful, ruffled shoulders. And because it's black, it matches with everything, from jeans to skirts to svelte leather pants.

Cinq à Sept Khloe Heatset Daisies Blazer Was $595, Now $357 at Nordstrom Go on—feel free to wear white after labor day. The antiquated, classist fashion rule should never stop you from wearing chic pieces, like this floral blazer from Cinq à Sept.

Maje Pillo Hollywood Waist Tweed Trousers Was $385, Now $231 at Nordstrom These tweed trousers feature a Hollywood waistline, which means that they sit at the slimmest part of the waist to create a flattering hourglass effect reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

Reformation Bea Midi Skirt Was $148, Now $104 at Nordstrom I love a midi skirt—they're perfect for fall weather, and can be paired with everything from a sleek tank to a chunky sweater.

Ramy Brook Flavia Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Linen Blend Dress Was $595, Now $398 at Nordstrom This is my favorite time of year to shop for summer clothes. The end of the season means that premium linen pieces like this one are on sale more than ever before, so by the time next summer rolls around, I'll be off to the races.

Interior Duo Colorblock Cotton Button-Up Shirt Was $690, Now $276 at Nordstrom With its band collar and colorblock design, this button up from Interior is an ideal addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with jeans or black trousers for a minimalist look, or with statement pants or accessories that offset its simplicity.