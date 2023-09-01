Hundreds of Nordstrom’s Bestsellers Are On Sale Starting This Weekend

Here, our editor-curated list of fall styles—up to 60 percent off.

Sonia Lyson wearing Zara hose, Storets blue and white striped long sleeve buttoned cropped flannel, Bottega Veneta blue leather pouch bag, Axel Arigato dark grey logo cap, Apple AirPods Max olive color headphones on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/ Getty Images)
By Gabrielle Ulubay
published

Labor Day has been observed in the U.S. every year since the 1880s as a way of giving citizens a break from the daily grind. This final weekend in August gives us an opportunity to soak up some last-minute summer sun, take a long weekend to travel to a new place, and, of course, indulge in retailers' end-of-summer sales, which include markdowns on everything from summer statement pieces to fall and winter essentials.

Personally, I'll be living in the apparel section of Nordstrom's sale for fall and winter. Lasting from August 30 to September 12, the sale offers discounts of up to 60 percent off on everything from tops to pants to accessories. Below, the best deals to snag as we transition into fall.

wide leg brown pants
Reformation Mason Wide Leg Pants

Made from sustainably sourced lyocell fibers, these wide leg pants are ideal for both the office and a chic evening out. 

beige wool coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat

As the weather cools down, you're going to need a chic coat. It's the cherry on top of any perfectly constructed fall or winter outfit, and this option is sure to channel your inner Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

crop top
Farm Rio Richilieu Embroidered Sleeveless Linen Blend Crop Top

Farm Rio is one of my favorite brands of all time, with their fun, colorful designs that lend a pop of Brazilian sunshine to the wearer's day, no matter the weather. 

crocheted short sleeve cardigan
Theory Open Stitch Short Sleeve Cotton Sweater

Unsure of what to wear during transitional September weather? Consider this crocheted cardigan, made from cotton to keep you warm, but with breezy open stitching to keep you from overheating.

black lace top
Estelle Tia Lace Top

Perfect for date night, this lace top features complex detailing and playful, ruffled shoulders. And because it's black, it matches with everything, from jeans to skirts to svelte leather pants.

white floral blazer

Cinq à Sept Khloe Heatset Daisies Blazer

Go on—feel free to wear white after labor day. The antiquated, classist fashion rule should never stop you from wearing chic pieces, like this floral blazer from Cinq à Sept.

tweed beige pants with thin chain belt
Maje Pillo Hollywood Waist Tweed Trousers

These tweed trousers feature a Hollywood waistline, which means that they sit at the slimmest part of the waist to create a flattering hourglass effect reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

floral midi skirt
Reformation Bea Midi Skirt

I love a midi skirt—they're perfect for fall weather, and can be paired with everything from a sleek tank to a chunky sweater. 

white linen dress with lace cutouts
Ramy Brook Flavia Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Linen Blend Dress

This is my favorite time of year to shop for summer clothes. The end of the season means that premium linen pieces like this one are on sale more than ever before, so by the time next summer rolls around, I'll be off to the races.

two tone collared shirt
Interior Duo Colorblock Cotton Button-Up Shirt

With its band collar and colorblock design, this button up from Interior is an ideal addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with jeans or black trousers for a minimalist look, or with statement pants or accessories that offset its simplicity.

black turtleneck dress
Michael Stars Hallie Long Sleeve Rib Cowl Neck Dress

This dress features a ribbed texture that lends it a cozy winter feel, and its cowl turtleneck collar lends it an elevated look that sets it apart from the average sweater dress. Plus, it's made from a polyester blend that molds to the wearer's body. 

E-Commerce Writer

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.


