Shopping a great sale is one of my favorite activities. I simply live for a good discount find—but now that I’m a Shopping Editor, I shop said sales in a much smarter way than I used to. Now, I spend hours combing through the sale section to find all of the best on-sale items, rather than just adding a bunch of spur-of-the-moment favorites and checking out. Shopping a sale section—like the enormous one in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale—takes skill, so allow me to direct you to the best finds.

Before we get into all of the (very amazing!) products and pieces themselves, here’s everything you need to know about the Half-Yearly Sale. It’s currently running until June 4, for one. Also, the discounts are massive. Like, up to 60 percent off massive. The sale includes top brands across tons of categories—including Reformation, Vince Camuto, Rag & Bone, Sam Edelman, Yves Saint Laurent, and Clinique—so you can stock up on everything you need for the summer season and beyond. Think of the Half-Yearly sale as an elevated, all-inclusive Memorial Day weekend sale, chock-full of essentials you’re sure to fall in love with.

Ahead, members team Marie Claire hand-selected our most exciting finds ahead of all our summer vacations and weekend trips. From the perfect wedding guest dress to best-in-class mascaras that will make your eyes look amazing despite summer humidity, this list has it all.

Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal (Was $100) $70 at Nordstrom "Behold the perfect shoes for summer wedding season. I swear by Vince Camuto because they're supremely comfortable. So many colors of this classic heeled sandal are on sale right now (some of which are under $50!), but I prefer this classic glossy cream version. But don't just take it from me: Reviewers love this pair because they fit true-to-size and are good for dancing all night in. 'First and foremost, the fit was true to size which is hard for small sizes,' wrote one glowing reviewer. 'And second, incredibly comfortable. I wore these for a wedding that went till 2am and they kept up!' — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid (Was $50) $37 at Nordstrom "I know it sounds random, but I've been seriously considering buying this Hydro Flask water bottle in the sale. I've been wanting one for a while, and this massive 32-ounce option is currently discounted by a few bucks and comes in tons of colors, like this lavender color. I've been successfully influenced after seeing my sister swear by her navy blue one over the last few years—and the sale is truly the perfect time to invest in one." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara (Was $16) $11 at Nordstrom "I know buying a specific mascara for your bottom lashes might sound silly, but please allow me to make a case for this one from Clinique. I've personally tried it and swear by it because it's the only one that actually doesn't smudge my lashes. I am the kind of person who is always wiping away little black flakes from under my eyes, which ultimately ruins my eye makeup and my concealer—not a good look. This mascara has a micro brush that clings to the thinner lashes, and makes your eyes look wider in the process." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Herschell Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag (Was $100) $70 at Nordstrom "I'm someone who loves to take a quick weekend trip in the summer, and I've been looking for another weekender bag to add to my collection. This one from Herschel Supply Co. is great because it comes in a bunch of a ton of neutral colors and has tons of helpful design features, like a mesh storage sleeve for your shoes and a double-zip closure for added security." — Julia Marzovilla

Reformation Mar Linen Midi Dress (Was $240) $174 at Nordstrom "This ruby red linen dress is great for almost every summer occasion, from a wedding to a graduation to a Fourth of July party. It's obviously made from a lightweight fabric, but the retro halter-neck style is a classic silhouette. Plus, you can't disagree with the under-$200 price point." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven (Was $360) $270 at Nordstrom "I begged my boyfriend to buy this for me for my birthday, and let me tell you—I use it almost every day. If you watch cooking videos on YouTube, you know that cast iron pots are great for cooking just about anything as long as you take care of them. This pot requires a little love in between uses, but it's great for making everything from my my Sunday bolognese to eggs in the morning." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

CLOSED X-Press Belted High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Was $398) $219 at Nordstrom "I absolutely love CLOSED's jeans, which always manage to straddle the line between unique and versatile. Made from nonstretch denim that's still unbelievably soft and comfortable, these wide leg jeans lend any outfit a retro look. My favorite feature, though, is their adjustable button belt that helps the pants mold to your figure while also giving them a striking geometric look." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress (Was $49) $29 at Nordstrom "When spring and summer roll around, I just about live in midi dresses. They're easy to pull on when I'm rushing in the morning, help me keep cool when temperatures rise, are a breeze to layer, and have a length that's perfect for both work and play. And this midi dress has an especially handy characteristic: It's reversible, so it can be worn with its plunging neckline in either the front or the back. It's basically two dresses in one—an essential for the low-maintenance wearer." –Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Nordstrom Polina Pointed Toe Slingback Pump (Was $80) $48 at Nordstrom "Heels are my favorite way to dress up an outfit, and lately I've been gravitating towards slingbacks. There's something effortless and summery about this minimalist style, and the presence of a strap makes them far more comfortable and practical than heeled sandals without one. This pair comes in three neutral colorways, but I'm partial to classic black."— Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Editor

Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

Rag & Bone ICONS Maxine Stripe Button-Up Shirt (Was $195) $146 at Nordstrom "You simply can't go wrong with a classic striped button-up, and rag & bone's version is among the best. This shirt is the perfect wear-everywhere button-up, and goes with everything: summery pants, jeans, shorts, you name it, I'll be wearing it with this classic. I especially love the cute reverse detailing on the shirt pocket." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

Alexander McQueen Crystal Embroidered Wool Blazer (Was $5,980) $3,534 at Nordstrom "I've been doing some pie-in-the-sky shopping for the upcoming rehearsal dinner before my wedding, and if I had $3,500 to spare, you can bet it'd go on this perfect Alexander McQueen low-cut blazer with crystal detailing. I'm practically salivating." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick (Was $45) $27 at Nordstrom "Matte lipsticks get a bad rep, but these from Yves Saint Laurent are different from the rest. The texture is like silk—so weightless and long-lasting without being drying on the lips. Plus, the square-shaped bullet makes it easy to get into the corners of your lips without having to use a lip liner." — Samantha Holeneder, Beauty Editor

ARMANI Beauty Neo Nude True-To-Skin Natural Glow Foundation (Was $48) $29 at Sephora "Summer skin is skin that looks even and dewy, and this foundation from ARMANI Beauty will give you that perfected look—and I love it for that. It has buildable coverage and gives you a skin-like finish that blends in seamlessly. Three shades are on sale right now, so it's practically good skin in a bottle." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Edtor

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven (Was $290) $180 at Nordstrom "This cast iron beauty is the gold standard of dutch ovens, but I probably don’t need to tell you that. Le Creuset has been churning out some of the highest-quality cookware for nearly a century—appearing in the kitchens of grandmas and millennial food bloggers alike. Any member of the Cult of Le Creuset will tell you: their sales are worth the splurge. This enamel dutch oven is my most trusty kitchen staple, and once you start whipping up meals in this bad boy, I guarantee you’ll say the same." — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor