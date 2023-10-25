These Nordstrom Items Are Nearly Guaranteed to Sell Out Before Black Friday

Nordstrom is one of those retailers I can count on for a fresh stock of chic finds on a near-weekly basis. Whether it's a trench coat I need for the transitional weather or a much-needed pair of work sneakers, Nordstrom has it. But the problem I often run into is that the cool new items I have my eye on tend to sell out... Fast. My stomach drops every time I see that dreaded "sold out" message, so I've decided to get ahead of the game.

As we're gearing up for gifting season, shoppers are holding out for the best sale of the year, a.k.a. Black Friday, to hit "purchase" on their shopping carts, but I'm personally not taking any chances. Ahead, I've rounded up the items I can practically guarantee will sell out by the time Black Friday rolls around. They are just that good. We're talking the best of the best bags, sweaters, sneakers, denim, and more. These items have plenty of five-star reviews, plus they've earned staple status. They even work as great gifts for any fashion lover in your life. If you're not one to gamble, I recommend snatching these fashion finds up while you still can.



Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote $188 at Nordstrom We've dubbed Madewell's cult-favorite leather tote the best tote bag of all time, and it's a title we don't give out to just any bag. This tote earned the distinction thanks to its roomy interior, smooth, high-quality leather, and several pockets. The fact that you have two options to carry (with the top handles or the crossbody strap) and can keep your items secure with the zipper top closure makes this tote a real winner.

Bp. Mock Neck Sweater $50 at Nordstrom A sweater like this is practically guaranteed to sell out, and let me tell you why. Its slightly oversized look along with the mock neckline and dropped shoulders make this sweater comfortable and chic, something that doesn't happen often. Reviews say it's soft and warm, plus it comes in a lot of easy-to-wear shades. All of that for $50 makes this sweater a steal, so buy it now while you still can.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 at Nordstrom Levi's is unmatched in terms of quality, style, and affordability, which is why we're huge fans of the brand here at MC. To put it simply, these might be the most perfect pair of Levi's that exist. They have that ultra-high rise that works magic at snatching in your waist and a straight-leg silhouette that goes with any look. These are a classic pair of jeans you can keep in your closet for a long time, guaranteed.

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat $130 at Nordstrom I know you know how much flats have taken over the footwear landscape. If you haven't yet, now's the time to jump on the trend before these flats inevitably sell out. While they may feel particularly of the moment, these flats have a classic look that can be easily styled with jeans, dresses, skirts, you name it. Over 2,000 Nordstrom shopper gave these flats a 5-star rating, so you know they're good.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote $155 at Nordstrom This bag has long been a cult-favorite among the fashion set and for good reason. Firstly, it can fit so. much. stuff. We're talking about your laptop, gym clothes, makeup, and the rest of your essentials. The best part is that it doesn't ever look too stuffed and stays lightweight, plus it has a water-resistant lining and finish. Once you take one trip with this sleek weekender bag, you'll see what all of the hype is about.

UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot $150 at Nordstrom Whether you love them or hate them, you can't deny the popularity or comfort of the UGG boot. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all brought this style back from the '00s vault, and I expect it'll be back in full force this year. They're crazy comfy, easy to throw on, and come in a bunch of colors. What's not to love?

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan $116 at Nordstrom If you've ever wanted to go about your day wrapped in a blanket, this is the way to do it and still be socially acceptable. Barefoot Dreams took their ultra-cozy fabric from their famous blankets and made it into a chic cardigan. It's warm, lightweight, totally comfortable. I'd wager you can easily wear this into the office with some wide-leg trousers and ballet flats. Don't wait on this purchase, though, because some sizes and colors are already selling out.

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers $59 at Nordstrom A great pair of trousers is an absolute must in anyone's closet. While they obviously work for the office, they also work great for more casual outfits. If you pair these with cool sneakers and your favorite graphic tee or cropped sweater, you've instantly got a more elevated look. This pair even has an elastic back waist to ensure maximum comfort.

CALPAK Kaya Faux Leather Laptop Backpack $138 at Nordstrom $138 at Nordstrom $138 at Nordstrom This backpack will be a godsend to anyone in your life who's forced to lug their laptop on their commutes. We love it for its structured shape and padded sleeve that can fit up to 15-inch laptops. It also has plenty of room to keep all of your other essentials organized and even has a trolley sleeve to make travel days hands-free. Talk about a useful gift.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Sneaker $105 at Nordstrom I have had these sneakers on my wish list for an embarrassingly long amount of time and I've finally decided to make the purchase. With these constantly selling out in my size, I realized I don't need Black Friday to gift myself a new pair of sneakers. I adore the high-top look, especially since they're unlike any other sneakers in my collection. The pop of blue makes this pair more fun, too.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149) $110 at Nordstrom With red as hot of a color as it is right now, there's no chance this sweater will stay in stock for a couple more weeks. Especially considering the fact that it's 100 percent cashmere and on sale. This is the kind of sweater to layer over button-downs, tie around your shoulders, or even gift to a friend. It's classic, high-quality, and will serve your closet well in the long run. Did I mention it comes in 16 other colors?

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans $128 at Madewell Wide-leg jeans feel especially on point right now, so I'm expecting this pair to be a huge hit as we approach Black Friday. They have that kind of easygoing style that works just as well for weekend brunch as it does with a blazer for the office. In case you didn't know, wide-leg jeans also happen to be insanely comfortable. Don't get it wrong, though—these jeans are also flattering thanks to a high waist and snug fit through the hips.

Franco Sarto Giselle Knee High Boot $215 at Nordstrom These knee-high boots are truly the boots of my dreams. They're sleek, have a low heel, come in wide-calf sizes(!), and don't feel too trendy. They're made all the better knowing that they are comfortable. One reviewer even wrote, "The most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn! I didn’t need any break in and wore it on my trip that involved intensive walking." Color me impressed.

Chloé Nama Platform Sneaker (Was $850) $510 at Nordstrom If I had to describe these sneakers in one word, it would be "cool." The whipstitched detailing makes these so much more interesting than your basic white sneakers and every single one of the 10 colorways is to die for. Throw in the fact that these sneakers are made from sustainable materials and you've got a steal of a purchase. Chloé doesn't go on sale often, so it's only a matter of time before these fully sell out.

French Connection Babysoft Blouson Sleeve Half Zip Sweater (Was $64) $64 at Nordstrom Considering this top-rated sweater is already on sale, I'm willing to bet it's going to sell out in a week from now or less. The big sleeves and zipper neckline make this sweater stand out from the basic crewnecks you already have in your closet. It's roomy and thick too, which is ideal for layering and staying cozy. At 50 percent off, my shopping senses are telling me this sweater isn't staying in stock for long.