Olandria Retires Her 'Love Island' Micro-Bikinis for a Skintight Knit Bustier Dress Inspired by Her Final Date Look
This number would've looked right at home at the villa.
The internet is still mourning the end of Love Island USA Season 7, but thanks to Olandria Carthen, the "acceptance" stage feels just a little bit easier. Sure, the villa now sits empty, but your favorite islanders have been steadily making appearances on TikTok, interviews, and podcasts. Alas, the drama lives on!
Most recently, Olandria (alongside her bestie, Chelley Bissainthe) stopped by the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast for an exclusive tell-all. In the villa, Olandria sported itty-bitty bikinis aplenty (the standard Islander uniform), but for Palmer's show, she wore the most full-coverage 'fit we've seen in months.
The reality star chose a ribbed sweater dress in ivory with thin spaghetti straps. Through Olandria is squarely back in America, her look's creamy colorway and gold jewelry gave the 'fit a distinctly beachy vibe. Her dress's balconette bodice, meanwhile, was reminiscent of her on-screen ensemble of choice.
If you religiously tuned into Love Island, this look is probably bringing you back to one of the most talked-about episodes of the entire season, colloquially known as "Nicolanria Island." In Episode 36, the Alabama native went on her second and final date with Nic Vansteenberghe wearing a one-shoulder white cover-up. The number featured major cut-outs, as well as a loose-knit woven fabric.
Olandria packed many a beachy white dress in her suitcase. Earlier in the season, during Episode 13, Olandria enjoyed a beachside stroll with Jalen in another crocheted number.
We've still got a minute until the reunion premieres on Monday, Aug. 25. Until then, you can check her Instagram feed for outfit updates.
