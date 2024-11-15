Olivia Rodrigo Lets Her Y2K Gucci Thong and Pencil Skirt Do The Talking at the Billboard Live Music Summit

The pop star gave her rare designer vintage look a sexy edge with exposed lingerie at the event.

Olivia Rodrigo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Olivia Rodrigo doesn't mind one bit if you can see her underwear. In fact, that was kind of the point of her outfit at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. Before collecting her award for touring artist of the year, the pop star pulled up to the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a pitch-perfect Y2K look packed with covetable vintage designer finds.

The crown jewel of the ensemble was an icy blue low-rise pencil skirt with a small slit in the back from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford. With an indelible sheen akin to glistening snow, the same baby blue silk satin was also used to create a jacket and trousers for the collection. Underneath the skirt, Rodrigo flashed a glimpse of her black patent leather G-string thong with rhinestone logo buckles. Both the exposed thong and her strappy cropped black tank top come from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 1998 collection for Gucci as well. The two pieces are generally sold as a set along with a black bodycon skirt, per Ford's original runway styling. But I like Rodrigo's colorful remixed version of the look—most likely styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—quite a lot.

A photo of Olivia Rodrigo posing at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci.

Olivia Rodrigo graces the Billboard Live Music Summit in Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

S/s 1998 Gucci by Tom Ford Runway Baby Blue Silk Satin Pencil Skirt
Spring/Summer 1998 Gucci by Tom Ford Runway Baby Blue Silk Satin Pencil Skirt

Rodrigo accessorized the ensemble with Amina Muaddi black satin Mary Jane pumps, Tiffany & Co. white diamond knot earrings, and a matching diamond-encrusted Tiffany Knot ring. Her nails were painted a punchy red for a pop of color that complemented her signature brownish red glossy lip. The rest of her glam was similarly classic with her long brunette hair styled in a sleek blowout and her eyes framed with black cat-eye liner. Rodrigo has been a Glossier ambassador for years, so her razor-thin flick was probably created using the brand's Pro Tip liquid eyeliner.

A photo of Olivia Rodrigo pairing a baby blue pencil skirt with an exposed black thong and a strappy black camisole.

Olivia Rodrigo pairs a baby blue pencil skirt with an exposed black thong and a strappy black camisole.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte 95mm Satin Pumps
Amina Muaddi Charlotte 95mm Satin Pumps

Tiffany Knot Earrings
Tiffany Knot Earrings

Pro Tip Long-Wearing Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Glossier Pro Tip Long-Wearing Liquid Eyeliner Pen

In a post-naked dressing trend world, almost nothing feels shocking anymore. Nudity is practically encouraged at red carpet events, and the trend has even wormed its way into the everyday closets of women whose job descriptions don't include being a pop star. That said, there remains something irresistibly fun and alluring about an exposed thong peeking out from a celebrity's waistline. It may not be risqué, but the G-string still knows how to command attention.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest