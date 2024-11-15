Olivia Rodrigo Lets Her Y2K Gucci Thong and Pencil Skirt Do The Talking at the Billboard Live Music Summit

Olivia Rodrigo doesn't mind one bit if you can see her underwear. In fact, that was kind of the point of her outfit at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. Before collecting her award for touring artist of the year, the pop star pulled up to the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a pitch-perfect Y2K look packed with covetable vintage designer finds.

The crown jewel of the ensemble was an icy blue low-rise pencil skirt with a small slit in the back from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford. With an indelible sheen akin to glistening snow, the same baby blue silk satin was also used to create a jacket and trousers for the collection. Underneath the skirt, Rodrigo flashed a glimpse of her black patent leather G-string thong with rhinestone logo buckles. Both the exposed thong and her strappy cropped black tank top come from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 1998 collection for Gucci as well. The two pieces are generally sold as a set along with a black bodycon skirt, per Ford's original runway styling. But I like Rodrigo's colorful remixed version of the look—most likely styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—quite a lot.

Olivia Rodrigo graces the Billboard Live Music Summit in Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring/Summer 1998 Gucci by Tom Ford Runway Baby Blue Silk Satin Pencil Skirt $1,750 at 1stDibs

Rodrigo accessorized the ensemble with Amina Muaddi black satin Mary Jane pumps, Tiffany & Co. white diamond knot earrings, and a matching diamond-encrusted Tiffany Knot ring. Her nails were painted a punchy red for a pop of color that complemented her signature brownish red glossy lip. The rest of her glam was similarly classic with her long brunette hair styled in a sleek blowout and her eyes framed with black cat-eye liner. Rodrigo has been a Glossier ambassador for years, so her razor-thin flick was probably created using the brand's Pro Tip liquid eyeliner.

Olivia Rodrigo pairs a baby blue pencil skirt with an exposed black thong and a strappy black camisole. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amina Muaddi Charlotte 95mm Satin Pumps $1,794 at Farfetch

Glossier Pro Tip Long-Wearing Liquid Eyeliner Pen $21 at Glossier

In a post-naked dressing trend world, almost nothing feels shocking anymore. Nudity is practically encouraged at red carpet events, and the trend has even wormed its way into the everyday closets of women whose job descriptions don't include being a pop star. That said, there remains something irresistibly fun and alluring about an exposed thong peeking out from a celebrity's waistline. It may not be risqué, but the G-string still knows how to command attention.