Olivia Rodrigo Lets Her Y2K Gucci Thong and Pencil Skirt Do The Talking at the Billboard Live Music Summit
The pop star gave her rare designer vintage look a sexy edge with exposed lingerie at the event.
Olivia Rodrigo doesn't mind one bit if you can see her underwear. In fact, that was kind of the point of her outfit at the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. Before collecting her award for touring artist of the year, the pop star pulled up to the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a pitch-perfect Y2K look packed with covetable vintage designer finds.
The crown jewel of the ensemble was an icy blue low-rise pencil skirt with a small slit in the back from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford. With an indelible sheen akin to glistening snow, the same baby blue silk satin was also used to create a jacket and trousers for the collection. Underneath the skirt, Rodrigo flashed a glimpse of her black patent leather G-string thong with rhinestone logo buckles. Both the exposed thong and her strappy cropped black tank top come from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 1998 collection for Gucci as well. The two pieces are generally sold as a set along with a black bodycon skirt, per Ford's original runway styling. But I like Rodrigo's colorful remixed version of the look—most likely styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—quite a lot.
Rodrigo accessorized the ensemble with Amina Muaddi black satin Mary Jane pumps, Tiffany & Co. white diamond knot earrings, and a matching diamond-encrusted Tiffany Knot ring. Her nails were painted a punchy red for a pop of color that complemented her signature brownish red glossy lip. The rest of her glam was similarly classic with her long brunette hair styled in a sleek blowout and her eyes framed with black cat-eye liner. Rodrigo has been a Glossier ambassador for years, so her razor-thin flick was probably created using the brand's Pro Tip liquid eyeliner.
In a post-naked dressing trend world, almost nothing feels shocking anymore. Nudity is practically encouraged at red carpet events, and the trend has even wormed its way into the everyday closets of women whose job descriptions don't include being a pop star. That said, there remains something irresistibly fun and alluring about an exposed thong peeking out from a celebrity's waistline. It may not be risqué, but the G-string still knows how to command attention.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Tate McRae Shares What Music Shaped Her—And What's on Her Playlist Now
With her new album 'So Close to What' out soon, the pop star opens up about her musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Prince William Helped Fans Get Out of Being Late for Class in Hilarious TikTok
"Can't argue with a royal pardon."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
19 On-Sale Gifts for Your Fashion and Beauty-Obsessed Friend
Spoiler: They all cost less than $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published