Fashion obsessives rejoice: Phoebe Philo is back with a second drop from her namesake fashion label, following her sold-out debut line in November.
Philo's sophomore launch follows a quiet stream of social media teasers on Instagram. The British designer cleared out the brand's social feed, surprising followers with three new posts about "Edit Two" arriving on March 7. Images from the Instagram page include an official campaign starring German actress Sandra Hüller, who received the 2024 Oscars' Best Actress nomination for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. Hüller also acted in The Zone of Interest, which has been nominated for Best Picture alongside Anatomy of a Fall.
Like her inaugural line, Philo's second collection is full of quiet luxury staples—and surprises. With a total of 60 new products, the newly launched line stuck to the classics, featuring a wide range of sleek ready-to-wear items from high-waisted trousers to upright collar shirts.
Philo also plays around with the motocross concept, incorporating a high-fashion spin on the aesthetic with pieces like drop-waist leather jackets and oversized sporty sunglasses.
Accessories also get Philo's stealth wealth treatment, from sky-high black mules decorated with tassels to larger-than-life tote bags. (The designer revamped the XL Cabas purse with a fuzzy leopard camo print). The standout from the collection? A $2,000 silk pillow scarf that would not only make for quite the statement on the red carpet, but doubles as a comfortable travel-friendly neck pillow.
"Edit Two" is slated to span four deliveries from now until May, and select pieces from the first collection are also available online.
Phoebe Philo's eponymous clothing brand is a favorite among fashion's "IYKYK" crowd, mainly because of her impressive history in the industry. Following her departure as creative director from Chloé in 2006, and Céline in 2017, Philo took a four-year hiatus from fashion before announcing her anticipated return in July 2021.
The first installment of her brand launched in November 2023, including a mix of ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear. The inaugural line was a success, rapidly selling out online and quickly landing placements on A-listers like Kendall Jenner, who was photographed in December wearing head-to-toe Phoebe Philo while running errands in Los Angeles.
Phoebe Philo's "Edit Two" is now available to shop exclusively online. Prices range from $450 for a pair of cat-eye tortoise sunglasses to $9,200 for a padded leather jacket.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
