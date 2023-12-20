The Ultimate Guide to Pairing Accessories

A standout accessory offers a punctuation mark to any great outfit. Couple two (or three) together, and you’ll get the full benefit of fashion and functionality: transform your look, double an ensemble’s versatility, or extend the length of your pieces. From classic couples that transcend trends—like pearl earrings and necklaces—to utilitarian hacks, like packing your smaller bag into your larger one, coupling them will give you the freedom to play and a chance to take your accessory game to the next level.
Pairing a glove and scarf with a structured jacket means your look is appropriate to wear inside and out.
Pull off pearls without them feeling stuffy by styling a baroque strand with a singular pearl drop earring.
A classic blazer will always feel new with a sophisticated brooch (or three).
Match your socks to your Mary Janes so they’re wearable even in cooler seasons.
Transition from work to Martini hour by packing your evening purse in an oversized tote bag.
Talent: Anyelina Rosa for The Society NYC | Photographer: Sharon Radisch | Hair & Make Up Stylist: Deborah Altizio | Art Director: Brittany Holloway Brown | Fashion Director: Sara Holzman | Beauty Director: Deena Campbell | Production: Luciana De La Fe
This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Marie Claire.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
