Aside from playfully tapping Prince William's ~bum~ at the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday night (I'm awestruck, quite honestly), Princess Kate also looked as beautiful and glamorous as ever. Let's take a closer look at her outfit of choice, shall we?

The Princess of Wales rewore her Alexander McQueen white taffeta gown from the 2019 BAFTAs, a stunning one-shouldered creation, the design of which was slightly altered for the occasion, with a long bow instead of the original floral appliqué design.

Catherine at the 2019 BAFTAs (Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford / Getty)

Kate accessorized with black opera gloves (it's giving Anastasia in my fave animated movie scene ever) and some extra affordable gold-toned drop earrings by Zara (so relatable).

"We couldn’t take our eyes off Kate’s statement earrings—a pair of chandelier earrings from high street brand Zara," comments Maxwell Stone, a fine jewelry expert at Steven Stone (opens in new tab).

"Floral-shaped and featuring rhinestone detailing, they retail at just £17.99 (opens in new tab) [$28 in the U.S.] and promptly sold out online after being modeled by the princess.

"Despite having access to a wealth of royal jewels, Kate has worn several pieces of affordable jewelry in recent months—including a pair of £100 (~$120) Sézane earrings.

"It wouldn't be out of the question if Kate was placing more of a focus on affordable pieces as she finds it inappropriate to wear valuable jewels during the cost of living crisis."

In the U.K., bills and everyday items are steadily increasing in cost, which is making life more difficult for many people around the country, something that the royals need to be very cognizant of during their public appearances.

William and Catherine at the BAFTAs in 2023 (Image credit: Getty)

Stone isn't the only one to have noticed Kate's increased emphasis on rewearing pieces and opting for more affordable ones as well.

"The Royal Family have a knack for understanding what their public want," Mok O'Keeffe, a historian known as @gayaristo, previously told Marie Claire.

"It has meant that they remain relevant in people’s minds. Subliminally it may be a message about expense of the monarchy or environmental issues—reflecting public sentiment and challenging public dissent.

"But I think what Kate is doing is 'normalizing' royalty. It used to be about 'mystique' and now it’s about relatability.

"We all have 'work' clothes which we wear time and time again. Kate is saying that when she does her job, she is the same as all of us. It makes the Royal Family less remote, more relatable and, especially these days, more stable."