Princess Kate Wore the Most Festive Green Sequined Dress to King Charles' Birthday

Princess Kate attended King Charles' 75th birthday party alongside husband Prince William on Tuesday.

The event, held at Clarence House, was private—meaning no official photos were released, but paparazzi did catch a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving the party (you can see a picture as published by People).

Kate was spotted wearing a dazzling emerald green sequined gown, which the Daily Mail identified as a recycled polyester dress by British sustainable label Needle & Thread, named the Alicia. Though this exact dress isn't currently available, you can shop similar ones both from the same brand and from other brands previously worn by the princess.

The glittery green gown look is actually a major go-to for Princess Kate when she's attending a formal, dressy event but doesn't want to be too prominently in the spotlight (if this isn't an issue, she typically opts for red, gold or white instead).

For instance, she wore a similarly sparkly green dress to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall back in 2021. On that occasion, the gown came courtesy of one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham.

(Image credit: Getty)

Visiting Ireland in 2020, the then Duchess of Cambridge wore a lamé sparkly green dress by The Vampire's Wife.

(Image credit: Getty)

And during the controversial royal visit to Jamaica in 2022, Catherine opted for an off-the-shoulder, tulle, sequin-embellished princess gown by Jenny Packham to attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

(Image credit: Getty)

As for Needle & Thread, Kate has previously worn a red sequined dress from the label on two separate occasions.

(Image credit: Getty)

As ever, no notes!