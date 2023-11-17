Princess Kate Wore the Most Festive Green Sequined Dress to King Charles' Birthday

A princess in party mode!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England.
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Princess Kate attended King Charles' 75th birthday party alongside husband Prince William on Tuesday.

The event, held at Clarence House, was private—meaning no official photos were released, but paparazzi did catch a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving the party (you can see a picture as published by People).

Kate was spotted wearing a dazzling emerald green sequined gown, which the Daily Mail identified as a recycled polyester dress by British sustainable label Needle & Thread, named the Alicia. Though this exact dress isn't currently available, you can shop similar ones both from the same brand and from other brands previously worn by the princess.

Needle & Thread Alicia Scallop Gown
Needle & Thread Alicia Scallop Gown

Needle & Thread Aurelia Long Sleeve Ballerina Dress
Needle & Thread Aurelia Long Sleeve Ballerina Dress

Jenny Packham Momoka Embellished Sequined Tulle Gown
Jenny Packham Momoka Embellished Sequined Tulle Gown

Cefinn Jacquetta Asymmetric Cutout Sequined Tulle Midi Dress
Cefinn Jacquetta Asymmetric Cutout Sequined Tulle Midi Dress

The glittery green gown look is actually a major go-to for Princess Kate when she's attending a formal, dressy event but doesn't want to be too prominently in the spotlight (if this isn't an issue, she typically opts for red, gold or white instead).

For instance, she wore a similarly sparkly green dress to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall back in 2021. On that occasion, the gown came courtesy of one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham.

Princess Kate at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall

Visiting Ireland in 2020, the then Duchess of Cambridge wore a lamé sparkly green dress by The Vampire's Wife.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day One

And during the controversial royal visit to Jamaica in 2022, Catherine opted for an off-the-shoulder, tulle, sequin-embellished princess gown by Jenny Packham to attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Five

As for Needle & Thread, Kate has previously worn a red sequined dress from the label on two separate occasions.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) walks through to the State Room with the Master of the Household (R) at a reception for heads of State and Government at Buckingham Palace

As ever, no notes!

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

