The Golden Globes are always a very shiny night. The ceremony takes place in Beverly Hills, a mega-watt city known for its inherent sparkle. The trophies gleam and glisten. Celebrity attendees shimmer in that special way that A-listers always do. This year's ceremony was even more shiny than usual, as countless stars showed up to the 2024 Golden Globes in their most mesmerizing metallic gowns. The silver trend has been a thing in fashion for a while now, but now that it's received endorsements from the likes of Noami Watts and America Ferrera (more on their looks later) on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, you can expect the high-shine moment to continue.
Let's start with Garner, who chose a plunging Christian Dior Couture dress embellished entirely in eye-catching sequins. The dress featured a long-line column skirt that cascaded and glistened to the floor. Like Garner, Ferrera opted for eye-catching paillettes. The Barbie star wore a silver, sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown adorned with glimmering 3-D flowers. Ferrera's floral nod was a garden-fresh take on the rosette trend—which continues to also dominate the trend cycle.
Similar to Ferrera, Natalie Portman took inspiration from the garden. The May December star wore a jaw-dropping Dior Haute Couture ball gown done in a floral pattern with high-shine metallic embellishments sprinkled throughout. Her take on silver was more abstract than, say, a chrome and sequined number like Garner's, but Portman's called on the glittering trend through the glittery effect of her dress.
Elizabeth Debicki, who took home the trophy for Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television due to her role in The Crown, also arrived in stunning silver. Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the series, looked regal and poised in an ornate metallic gown with crisscrossing straps and a square neckline. She accentuated her gown's shine with layered diamond necklaces and bracelets, and her long, platinum blonde hair added yet another silvery note to her overall ensemble.
There was also Naomi Watts, who is set to star as Babe Paley in the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's Feud, also offered a striking take on the silver trend. The actress was also a vision in silver in her one-shoulder FENDI Couture column gown crafted in a textured, swirling pattern.
Want even more stunning silver moments? Keep scrolling to see more of the stars who shimmered in silver at the 2024 Golden Globes.
