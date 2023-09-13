Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Reformation is a brand I can always count on for of-the-moment tops, cozy sweaters, and standout dresses, but sadly, it's not a brand with a permanent sale section. The brand really only has a few sales every year but when they do, it's absolutely worth your while to shop. As luck would have it, now is one of those times. Currently, Reformation's end-of-summer sale has up to 70 percent off of a ton of dresses, tops, and bottoms, and being the shopper that I am, I of course had to take a peek.

During my scroll of Reformation's sale section, I expected to find a few transitional tops, maybe a pair of jeans or two, and plenty of noteworthy fall dresses. So imagine my surprise when the brand's discounted, trendy shoes stopped me dead in my tracks. From quality heels I can wear year after year to ultra-cool sculptural wedges, I was shocked at just how many shoes I'm tempted to add to my cart. Simply put, Reformation's shoe section will be in my dreams for a very long time.

I wouldn't blame you if you tend to overlook Reformation's shoe section as I used to. But once you see this selection of deeply discounted pairs below, it's a shopping mistake I'm sure you won't make again in the future. Keep scrolling to see all of the shoes I'm eyeing during the sale, as well as a few standout fashion finds I couldn't resist including.

Gerri Heeled Sandal (Was $298) $89 at Reformation The only way to describe these shoes is "cool." Head-on, they look your run-of-the-mill black mules, but from any other angle you get a peek of the sculptural heel, which gives these sandals an edge. I love the black and gold color combo, but the silver option is tempting, too.

Genni Strappy Skinny Heel Sandal (Was $298) $89 at Reformation How these heels are so deeply discounted when they could easily pass for designer is beyond me. This classic strappy style can be worn with just about any silhouette you can think of, from jeans and cutoffs to midi skirts and maxi dresses. You can't go wrong with the neutral white pair, either.

Enya Wedge Sandal (Was $278) $83 at Reformation If you thought silver shoes were just a summer trend, think again. The "daytime disco" trend, as Marie Claire's Style Editor, Emma Childs cleverly refers to it, isn't slowing down anytime soon and we should all be thankful. Complete with a mirror-like finish and cut-out wedge, this silver pair exudes cool-girl vibes.

Jolene Clog Sandal (Was $278) $83 at Reformation I don't know about you, but I've been seeing clogs everywhere, especially as we gear up for fall. I'm a little on the fence with the trend, but this open-toe version has got me on board. I'm personally obsessed with this zebra print pair—these would be an easy way to zhuzh up an otherwise simple look.

Sumac Heeled Sandal (Was $248) $74 at Reformation Another classic style you'll turn to time and time again is this pair. The ankle strap design may be simple, but that just means these sandals go with everything in your closet. Also, peep the adorable kitten heel—I can practically guarantee you'll be able to walk miles in these and still look chic.

Shaheen Buckle Sandals (Was $248) $74 at Reformation How adorable are these sandals? The teeny-tiny buckles on these add a touch of edginess to an otherwise simple pair of strappy heels, which is the detail that drew me in. And as someone who's not fully confident in their heel-walking abilities, I really appreciate the less-than-two-inch block heels.

Lewis Dress (Was $248) $124 at Reformation Say it with me: "Animal print is a neutral." If you didn't already agree with that sentiment, then just imagine how many different ways you can wear this chic mini dress. Feel free to switch up your shoes from knee-high boots to ankle boots or choose a bag that's any shade your heart desires. I promise this dress will look just as stunning however you decide to accessorize.

Shereen Ruched Block Heel Mule (Was $248) $74 at Reformation Everyone needs a pair of black slide sandals—they work in the spring and fall (and can even be styled with tights). Sorry, I don't make the rules. They're effortlessly chic and will add a touch of polish to any look. The ruffled texture make these a bit more interesting than the average pair of slides, too. If black isn't your speed, opt for classic white or of-the-moment butter yellow.

Tiana Top (Was $148) $74 at Reformation Red is posed to take over the color palettes of retailers and fashion insiders alike. A low-lift way to get in on the trend is this top. Swap out your basic tanks for this pretty ruched one and you'll immediately look like a fashion girl. If bright red is a bit out of your comfort zone, no worries—the slate shade is just as stunning.

Lauren Flat Sandal (Was $228) $68 at Reformation Flat sandals are an absolute necessity, too. Whether you're heading on vacation, running errands, or plan on standing on your feet for a free hours, you'll be thankful you have a chic pair of flat sandals to turn to. This pair feels especially chic with the toe strap and simple design.

Abeni Linen Dress (Was $218) $109 at Reformation Say hello to your new favorite LBD. It's short. It's flattering (thanks to expertly-placed draping). And it's got an extra-cool neckline. What more could you want? Trust me, you're going to want to reach for this little number for any special occasion. If you have one too many LBDs in your closet, I encourage you to check out the flame red shade.

Maison Heeled Sandals (Was $348) $104 at Reformation Need something to elevate your look in one fell swoop? Throw these heels on. Rhinestones never fail to instantly upgrade an outfit, especially if they are accompanied by black satin, as seen in these heels. These make for a great wedding shoe as you'll be able to dance for hours on end thanks to the block heel.

Goldie Knit Two Piece (Was $178) $89 at Reformation You truly get more bang for your buck with a two-piece set, which is why I always gravitate towards them when I'm scrolling. When worn together, this set is simply adorable. It feels casual, yet looks so much more put together than your average t-shirt outfit. It would also be easy enough to dress up with some heels and a leather blazer, and, of course your styling options are doubled when you wear the separates on their own.

Sloane Bow Mule (Was $278) $83 at Reformation Simply put, these bow mules are to die for. Not only does the bow add a flirty and feminine touch, but the denim feels very on point for 2023. Considering how much denim has taken over my fall wardrobe, it only makes sense adding these into my rotation.