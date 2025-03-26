Rihanna Hard-Launches Alaïa's New $2,350 It Bag With a Baseball Cap and Jeans

Rihanna and A$AP were seen on a casual date night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. rihanna wore jeans, a vest, and a new alaia bag
When Alaïa debuted its viral Le Teckel bag in 2023, fellow designers—not to mention, celebrities like Rihanna and Margot Robbie—began flocking to the distinct design in droves. Mere months later, the oblong purse had been duplicated by nearly every brand in the industry. Everyone, from Prada and Ferragamo to Khaite and Coach, began introducing elongated straps and East-West silhouettes to their own top-selling bag styles. But Alaïa, it seems, had a plan.

The brand waited until its trademark design had saturated the market completely before switching up its famous silhouette. While everyone else was busy drawing out their shoulder straps, the bag-makers at Alaïa were cutting theirs down. The ultimate bait and switch.

Appropriately named the Le Teckel Clutch, this new incarnation boasts the same narrow frame as the original, but with tiny micro straps only big enough to fit a couple of fingers. After debuting in a sleek campaign last December, the Clutch is finally making its way to the streets. And, of course, Rihanna was one of the first to wear it.

On March 25, the "Diamonds" singer officially traded in her OG Le Teckel for its saucy new counterpart, hard-launching the luxe suede style while out to dinner with her partner A$AP Rocky. Though it's all but guaranteed to become the new industry It bag, Rihanna styled the $2,350 accessory with the utmost casualty.

The mogul was outfitted in dapper basics, wearing baggy jeans with a white button-down and a posh tweed vest. She paired the beloved bag style with several more of her favorite accessories, tacking on a pair of Loewe shield sunglasses and her best Yankees cap.

Rihanna carries Alaïa's new Le Teckel Clutch to dinner with A$AP Rocky.

Though this outing marks one of the first for the bag, it's safe to say that we've got another superstar on our hands. A new icon has officially been born.

