Rihanna Hard-Launches Alaïa's New $2,350 It Bag With a Baseball Cap and Jeans
An icon is born.
When Alaïa debuted its viral Le Teckel bag in 2023, fellow designers—not to mention, celebrities like Rihanna and Margot Robbie—began flocking to the distinct design in droves. Mere months later, the oblong purse had been duplicated by nearly every brand in the industry. Everyone, from Prada and Ferragamo to Khaite and Coach, began introducing elongated straps and East-West silhouettes to their own top-selling bag styles. But Alaïa, it seems, had a plan.
The brand waited until its trademark design had saturated the market completely before switching up its famous silhouette. While everyone else was busy drawing out their shoulder straps, the bag-makers at Alaïa were cutting theirs down. The ultimate bait and switch.
Appropriately named the Le Teckel Clutch, this new incarnation boasts the same narrow frame as the original, but with tiny micro straps only big enough to fit a couple of fingers. After debuting in a sleek campaign last December, the Clutch is finally making its way to the streets. And, of course, Rihanna was one of the first to wear it.
On March 25, the "Diamonds" singer officially traded in her OG Le Teckel for its saucy new counterpart, hard-launching the luxe suede style while out to dinner with her partner A$AP Rocky. Though it's all but guaranteed to become the new industry It bag, Rihanna styled the $2,350 accessory with the utmost casualty.
The mogul was outfitted in dapper basics, wearing baggy jeans with a white button-down and a posh tweed vest. She paired the beloved bag style with several more of her favorite accessories, tacking on a pair of Loewe shield sunglasses and her best Yankees cap.
Though this outing marks one of the first for the bag, it's safe to say that we've got another superstar on our hands. A new icon has officially been born.
Shop Rihanna's Out-to-Dinner Outfit
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wears the Bodysuit Version of Kim Kardashian's $1,808 Bondage Leather Dress to Headline Lollapalooza
This is the edgiest she's ever looked.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes's $790 Glove Flats Are the Fashion Girl Version of a Plain Black Pair
Shop her exact pair here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Abandons Her Rodeo Girlfriend Aesthetic for a Khaki Trench Coat and $3,550 Saint Laurent Bag
This is the least "Bella" she's ever looked.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Accentuates Her Skintight Broadway Premiere Look With a $2,950 Bag and Faux Fur Coat
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Levels Up Her Humble Black Puffer With a Designer Denim Trend and Double Chanel Bags
She shines bright like a diamond.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Rihanna Styles Two of Chanel's Rarest Archival Bags With Puma Sneakers and a Baseball Jersey
These twin totes are extremely rare.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Borrows Bella Hadid's Country Aesthetic in Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, and a $6,000 Chanel Bag
Her take comes with a $6,000 Chanel bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski's $4,400 Burgundy Belted Prada Bag Combines Two Inescapable 2025 Trends
But her take doesn't feel overdone.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published