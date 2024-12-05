Rihanna Matches Her Custom Alaïa Dress to Her Signature White Pedicure
Pearly toes are her favorite accessory.
Over the last few decades, the humble pedicure has evolved past a simple coat of polish to become a true art form all its own. Much like a handbag or a pair of custom Manolo Blahnik heels (more on that ahead), nails are the new indicator of wealth and style, acting as an accessory all their own.
Rihanna is one of many whose nail polish has become something of a signature. Her lacquer of the moment continually influences her fashion choices overall and, as a longtime fan of the white pedicure, the Fenty Beauty mogul has taken to coordinating her entire look to her polish.
Just yesterday, Dec. 4, the pop star walked the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC with her partner A$AP Rocky. She sported her favorite ivory pedicure and wore a full look to match. Her entire outfit was custom, including her floor-length Maison Alaïa dress, as well as her matching Manolo Blahnik strappy sandals.
She played up the pearlescent colorway in her jewelry choices, as well, covering her neck and ears in gleaming pearls. Her lobes were tacked with studs, while a thick diamond-and-pearl statement choker hung around her neck—a piece from the Mikimoto x Chrome Hearts collaboration, which was announced just last month.
Though her ensemble was one of elegant simplicity, Rihanna's hair was nothing short of flamboyant. Her hair was twisted up into an intricate knot, with spikey pieces hanging down for a Y2K effect. She also debuted a new set of blunt bangs and wore a pretty ombré lip.
With virtually endless design options, simple man-pedis are becoming increasingly rare. Still, Rihanna finds a way to make even the most minimal look feel ground-breaking.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
