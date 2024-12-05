Over the last few decades, the humble pedicure has evolved past a simple coat of polish to become a true art form all its own. Much like a handbag or a pair of custom Manolo Blahnik heels (more on that ahead), nails are the new indicator of wealth and style, acting as an accessory all their own.

Rihanna is one of many whose nail polish has become something of a signature. Her lacquer of the moment continually influences her fashion choices overall and, as a longtime fan of the white pedicure, the Fenty Beauty mogul has taken to coordinating her entire look to her polish.

Just yesterday, Dec. 4, the pop star walked the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC with her partner A$AP Rocky. She sported her favorite ivory pedicure and wore a full look to match. Her entire outfit was custom, including her floor-length Maison Alaïa dress, as well as her matching Manolo Blahnik strappy sandals.

Rihanna wears an all-white Alaïa dress at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She played up the pearlescent colorway in her jewelry choices, as well, covering her neck and ears in gleaming pearls. Her lobes were tacked with studs, while a thick diamond-and-pearl statement choker hung around her neck—a piece from the Mikimoto x Chrome Hearts collaboration, which was announced just last month.

The singer sported a pearl cuff choker that played off her white toe nails. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her ensemble was one of elegant simplicity, Rihanna's hair was nothing short of flamboyant. Her hair was twisted up into an intricate knot, with spikey pieces hanging down for a Y2K effect. She also debuted a new set of blunt bangs and wore a pretty ombré lip.

Her spiked top knot felt authentically early-2000s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With virtually endless design options, simple man-pedis are becoming increasingly rare. Still, Rihanna finds a way to make even the most minimal look feel ground-breaking.

Shop All-White Separates Inspired By Rihanna

Alessandra Rich Faux Pearl Choker $180 at Luisaviaroma

Essie Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish $10 at Ulta

Norma Kamali Cotton Shirt Dress $260 at Mytheresa

Justine Clenquet Silver Tabby Pearl Earrings $87 at SSENSE

