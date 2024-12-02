Rihanna Debuts the Fluffiest Addition to Her Fur Hat Collection on the 2024 Fashion Awards Red Carpet With A$AP Rocky
She paired it with an electric blue fur dress.
Every A-lister has their signature luxury accessory they own in every shade and texture possible, because they love it that much. Jennifer Lopez's is the Hermes Birkin bag. Katie Holmes's is Gucci loafer. Rihanna's is the fur hat.
Long before opulent hats became a bona fide winter 2024 runway trend, "Diamonds" singer was building an impressive archive of fur toppers. She owns versions from bubblegum Emma Brewin bucket hats to vintage Chanel and Oscar de la Renta furs, in dimensions to rival Pamela Anderson's from the late 1990s. Her headgear archive just got another addition: On Dec. 2 at the annual Fashion Awards, staged by the British Fashion Council at London's Royal Albert Hall, Rihanna wore a vibrant turquoise hat paired to a Slurpee-blue fur dress with an exposed bra peeking out. The piece draped over her shoulders like a stole before wrapping in an asymmetric hem at the front; a semi-sheer, sequin-coated train peeked out from the back.
Rihanna walked the red carpet in her brightest blue furs to honor her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, who received the Cultural Innovator Award. He chose a much more dialed-back look for the evening, consisting of a blue oversize suit jacket and slacks with a red bow-tie peeking out from underneath.
While A$AP Rocky was scheduled to take the spotlight later in the evening, Rihanna's decadent blue furs won the carpet heading into the theatre. It works exactly because it's over-the-top in a way only Rihanna could pull off. Who else has reason to layer diamond necklaces, Maria Tash earrings, and leather opera gloves with an Ice Queen's blue fur dress and hat?
The designer responsible for the start of Rihanna's blue fur period hasn't come forward at press time. (This post will be updated as soon as they're ID'd.) Regardless of whose name is listed on the tags, I salute them for bringing a much-needed dose of big hat energy back to the red carpet.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
