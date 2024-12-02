Rihanna Debuts the Fluffiest Addition to Her Fur Hat Collection on the 2024 Fashion Awards Red Carpet With A$AP Rocky

She paired it with an electric blue fur dress.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky wearing coordinating outfits at the 2024 Fashion Awards
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Every A-lister has their signature luxury accessory they own in every shade and texture possible, because they love it that much. Jennifer Lopez's is the Hermes Birkin bag. Katie Holmes's is Gucci loafer. Rihanna's is the fur hat.

Long before opulent hats became a bona fide winter 2024 runway trend, "Diamonds" singer was building an impressive archive of fur toppers. She owns versions from bubblegum Emma Brewin bucket hats to vintage Chanel and Oscar de la Renta furs, in dimensions to rival Pamela Anderson's from the late 1990s. Her headgear archive just got another addition: On Dec. 2 at the annual Fashion Awards, staged by the British Fashion Council at London's Royal Albert Hall, Rihanna wore a vibrant turquoise hat paired to a Slurpee-blue fur dress with an exposed bra peeking out. The piece draped over her shoulders like a stole before wrapping in an asymmetric hem at the front; a semi-sheer, sequin-coated train peeked out from the back.

Rihanna walked the red carpet in her brightest blue furs to honor her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, who received the Cultural Innovator Award. He chose a much more dialed-back look for the evening, consisting of a blue oversize suit jacket and slacks with a red bow-tie peeking out from underneath.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walk the 2024 Fashion Awards red carpet in vastly different outfits.

Rihanna's fur dress featured a sequin, semi-sheer train at the back.

While A$AP Rocky was scheduled to take the spotlight later in the evening, Rihanna's decadent blue furs won the carpet heading into the theatre. It works exactly because it's over-the-top in a way only Rihanna could pull off. Who else has reason to layer diamond necklaces, Maria Tash earrings, and leather opera gloves with an Ice Queen's blue fur dress and hat?

A closer look at Rihanna's fur hat—so big, it hardly fits into the frame.

The designer responsible for the start of Rihanna's blue fur period hasn't come forward at press time. (This post will be updated as soon as they're ID'd.) Regardless of whose name is listed on the tags, I salute them for bringing a much-needed dose of big hat energy back to the red carpet.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

