Rihanna's Lazy Girl Halloween Costume Includes a Bottega Veneta Bag and $59,400-Worth of Jewelry

Happy Lazy Girl Olympics to all who celebrate! Today is the day when procrastinators nation-wide compete to create the most creative Halloween costume with the least amount of effort. Previous winners often include fake blood, animal ears, or a zip-up onesie.

A tried and true option, onesies (otherwise known as footie pajamas) look like a costume, but feel like pajamas—the ultimate in Lazy Girl style. And though she has virtually endless options, it's this very method that Rihanna has chosen for Halloweekend 2024.

On Oct. 30, the mogul celebrated All Hallows' Eve eve in Santa Monica, with a dinner at Giorgio Baldi. She was dressed in a throw-on-and-go costume that will surely be copied to no end in the coming days. Covered head-to-toe in leopard print, Rihanna sported a hooded onesie from her own brand Savage x Fenty, which she left partially unzipped to show off a contrasting cherry red bra.

Rihanna celebrates Halloween in a leopard onesie from Savage x Fenty. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Savage x Fenty Forever Savage Hooded Onesie $94.95 at Savage x Fenty

Though her outfit required little to no effort, Rihanna accessorized to the highest degree. She stacked on tends of thousands worth of jewelry and accessories for what might be the most expensive last-minute costume in history.

Per usual, she was dressed heavily in Bottega Veneta, wearing the $361 shield sunglasses and $8,200 XL clutch that have become her signature pieces (she wore the same bag last week with a gray sweater dress).

Bottega Veneta Eyewear Mask Frame Sunglasses $361.95 at Cettire

Her custom Gianvito Rossi pumps reflected the theme of the evening, with leopard print soles and glitzy crystal straps. Meanwhile, two gold Marie Lichtenberg pendants glimmered at her neck—a cool $59,400-worth of jewelry. Hers were a custom-made iteration of the brand's You Are the One necklace, which was an appropriate choice for the "You da One" singer.

Steve Madden Stellina Ankle Strap Sandal $09.95 at Nordstrom

Marie Lichtenberg You Are The One 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace $29,700 at Net-a-Porter

Procrastinators, take note.

