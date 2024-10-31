Rihanna's Lazy Girl Halloween Costume Includes a Bottega Veneta Bag and $59,400-Worth of Jewelry

The patron saint of last-minute costumes.

rihanna wears silver jewelry at the superbowl event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Happy Lazy Girl Olympics to all who celebrate! Today is the day when procrastinators nation-wide compete to create the most creative Halloween costume with the least amount of effort. Previous winners often include fake blood, animal ears, or a zip-up onesie.

A tried and true option, onesies (otherwise known as footie pajamas) look like a costume, but feel like pajamas—the ultimate in Lazy Girl style. And though she has virtually endless options, it's this very method that Rihanna has chosen for Halloweekend 2024.

On Oct. 30, the mogul celebrated All Hallows' Eve eve in Santa Monica, with a dinner at Giorgio Baldi. She was dressed in a throw-on-and-go costume that will surely be copied to no end in the coming days. Covered head-to-toe in leopard print, Rihanna sported a hooded onesie from her own brand Savage x Fenty, which she left partially unzipped to show off a contrasting cherry red bra.

Rihanna steps out in a leopard print jumpsuit while carrying a Bottega Veneta bag as she's seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after having dinner on Halloween Eve in Santa Monica.

Rihanna celebrates Halloween in a leopard onesie from Savage x Fenty.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Forever Savage Hooded Onesie
Savage x Fenty Forever Savage Hooded Onesie

Though her outfit required little to no effort, Rihanna accessorized to the highest degree. She stacked on tends of thousands worth of jewelry and accessories for what might be the most expensive last-minute costume in history.

Per usual, she was dressed heavily in Bottega Veneta, wearing the $361 shield sunglasses and $8,200 XL clutch that have become her signature pieces (she wore the same bag last week with a gray sweater dress).

Women's Maxi Lauren 1980 in Barolo
Bottega Veneta Women's Maxi Lauren 1980

Bottega Veneta Eyewear Mask Frame Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Eyewear Mask Frame Sunglasses

Her custom Gianvito Rossi pumps reflected the theme of the evening, with leopard print soles and glitzy crystal straps. Meanwhile, two gold Marie Lichtenberg pendants glimmered at her neck—a cool $59,400-worth of jewelry. Hers were a custom-made iteration of the brand's You Are the One necklace, which was an appropriate choice for the "You da One" singer.

Stellina Ankle Strap Sandal
Steve Madden Stellina Ankle Strap Sandal

Marie Lichtenberg You Are The One 18-karat gold diamond necklace
Marie Lichtenberg You Are The One 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace

Procrastinators, take note.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸