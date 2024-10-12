Rihanna Sizzles in an Opulent Lace Bodysuit and Fur Coat

Fashion queen Rihanna has done it again — this time in a trendy, barely-there bodysuit.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, while attending the Savage X Fenty Celebration of her Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles, California, Rihanna stepped out (appropriately) in head-to-toe Fenty, showing off her fashion line while leaning all the way into the barely-there trend.

For the evening, Rihanna wore a Savage x Fenty x Diesel camo lace corset slip, paired with matching Savage x Fenty x Diesel camo lace tights.

To complete the regal-like look, the entrepreneur wore a long, vintage Fendi curly lamb fur shaggy coat and a pair of $ 1,750, chocolate brown Saint Laurent Liz Mules heels in satin and rhinestone. Like her vintage coat, Rihanna's footwear choice harkened back to a popular mule styles from the 90s and early aughts.

The 36-year-old singer announced Lavish Lace collection back in September, and certainly celebrated the debut in style.

Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the event, Rihanna spoke to People about her latest Fenty collection, telling the publication that, "Lavish Lace was actually designed to be a part of your everyday life."

"Lace has always been such a rigid fabric and something that women have loved forever," she continued. "But always relate to special moments and always moments that are meant to be seen and on display.

"And I wanted to incorporate lace and make it cozy, make it something for every day, make it something that's for you, whether you want it to be seen or is under your jeans, T-shirts, whatever," she added.

Rihanna also discussed her philosophy when it comes to wearing lingerie as outerwear, a trend she certainly popularized particularly via her iconic maternity style.

Rihanna. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Lingerie to me should be worn anyway and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support," she explained.

"It's the small things," she continued. "Take my makeup off at night. These are just little things that mean a lot. It feels like self-care, and it feels good."

As a mom to both Rza, 2, and Riot, 1, Rihanna went on to say that motherhood has certainly influenced her style, leaving her to gravitate towards "anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy" and "anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in."

"Those are the things I look for," she added.