Webster's defines a shacket as a portmanteau of shirt and jacket, and in reality...that's exactly what it is. Not quite as heavy or utilitarian as a jacket, and not as lightweight or insubstantial as a shirt. A shacket is a transitional layering piece for spring, summer, or the ever-present fifth season, quarantine. And while street style is barely even a thing right now, in the few snaps we have seen, shackets reign supreme worldwide—from Hamburg to Paris, Soho to South London. So even if at first you were all, "What is a shacket?" it's okay to shift your mentality to "Okay, now I want one."

If you don't own one, you've probably coveted one, and for good reason. They're at home alongside leggings or denim, bike shorts or slip dresses. And also? They are so cozy. If you're going to get dressed at all, a shacket can remind you that you'll soon be returning to the comfort of your couch. Pick one up in a soft shade of shell, tan or pewter, or consider a flashier plaid. Of course, designer versions are to die for, with ingenious patterns and prints. Ahead, 13 shackets we'd be proud to call our own.