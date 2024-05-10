Despite Rihanna's absence from the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, she's finally resurfaced on the street-style radar—flu and all. In her latest sighting, the Fenty mogul turned New York City into her own red carpet event, breaking up a monochromatic outfit with a gleaming Chanel bag.
On Thursday, May 9, the Anti singer was spotted leaving the Four Seasons hotel in Manhattan, heading to a late-night date with her beau, A$AP Rocky. For the occasion, she wore a silky black maxi slip dress. The city's humidity didn't stop Rih from going all out on the layering, as she styled her flowy long dress with a black zip-up jacket—her hood worn over her honey blonde hair—and a matching black fuzzy coat on top.
The Fenty mogul completed her look with a pair of pointed black kitten heels. As for accessories, the 36-year-old opted for gold diamond-studded chains and oval black sunglasses. The "pop of color," aside from her blonde locks, was a $5,000 jumbo-sized Chanel flap bag. She slung the quilted purse over her shoulder.
Rihanna's off-duty spotting follows a last-minute canceled appearance at this year's Met Gala, which she was confirmed to attend for the "Garden of Time" theme. While the singer might've been MIA on fashion's "biggest" night due to the flu, she spent the past week giving us bits and snippets of her casual street style.
Last week, the "Umbrella" singer headed to Formula One's Miami Grand Prix dressed in bedazzled black sweats. She added a motorcore spin to her loungewear look with an oversized leather jacket. Once again, Rihanna used her all-black outfit as a neutral canvas, zhuzhing it up with bubblegum pink hair and matching pink Puma sneakers.
Lately, the multi-hyphenate has been keen on adding a bit of color to her monochrome 'fits, whether it's through her hair, sneakers, or now, a coveted handbag. While Rihanna's next appearance is currently unknown, it seems she'll be in New York City for a while. Hopefully, Rih treats fans to another surprise appearance to make up for her absence at the Met Gala in the near future. Perhaps her next look will be what she was supposed to wear on the big night? Let's see.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
