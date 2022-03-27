Rita Moreno at the Oscars: "I Just Love the Way I Look"

ICYMI, Rita Moreno looks absolutely stunning at the 2022 Oscars in a form-fitting black gown by Carolina Herrera and a black and white feather hat—the latter of which, she says, is from France. "I just thought, 'What the hell! And then I put in a black wig underneath, because what the hell?" Undeniably charming, as always, the EGOT (meaning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winner) announced, "I just love the way I look. Kill me! Sue me! I can't get over myself."

Moreno is attending the 94th annual Oscars tonight in anticipation of her appearance in the 2021 remake of West Side Story, the original of which she starred in back in 1961. In 1962, she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita, making her the first Latina to ever win an Oscar and catapulting her into worldwide fame.

Now, at 90 years old, Moreno is still capturing the public imagination with her prolific acting career and with her groundbreaking reputation, which has been the subject of renewed interest since the release of the Netflix documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It. Catch her in both versions of the classic cultural essential West Side Story, root for her film tonight, or simply pray that we all, from now until we're 90-years-old, feel as pretty as she does tonight.