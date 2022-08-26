Rothy's New Collection Turns Water Bottles Into Fashion

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week, beloved accessories brand Rothy's (opens in new tab), long known for its sustainable, low-waste production methods that focus on circularity, released their newest collection (opens in new tab) in collaboration with Evian that, in their words, gives plastic water bottles "a second life."

Following last year's New York Open festivities, Rothy's and Evian set out to collect the 72,000 water bottles consumed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the annual tennis event takes place in Queens, New York. "Inspired by the staggering amount of waste our founders saw in other footwear manufacturing, Rothy's was founded with the goal of creating something better," says Saskia van Gendt, Rothy's Head of Sustainability. "We are excited to collaborate with Evian to showcase Rothy's transformative capabilities and prove that we can find new uses for single-use plastic through innovation," she says.

Using their in-house technology Rothy's spun the 70,000 plus plastic Evian water bottles into a soft, malleable thread that was then knit into Rothy's signature shoes and accessories. The collection is a reminder that something useful can come from waste.

This tennis-inspired drop features seven items including sneakers, a cap, a visor, and three bags. The products are incomparably chic, featuring a primarily white color palette while incorporating Evian's minimalist blue, pink, and red.

The collection is available now on Rothy's website, but act quickly! Their durable, machine-washable items tend to sell out, and you'll definitely want these items in your wardrobe in time for the impending 2022 U.S. Open.

(opens in new tab) Rothy's x Evian The Visor $75 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) I love wearing this visor made from four recycled water bottles. I always get compliments on it.

(opens in new tab) Rothy's x Evian The Slip-On Sneaker $125 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) Made from 11 recycled water bottles, these shoes are incomparably soft.

(opens in new tab) Rothy's x Evian The RS01 Sneaker $175 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) Made from 19 water bottles, these sneakers and their minimalist stripes are ultra chic.

(opens in new tab) Rothy's x Evian The Cap $95 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) This versatile cap used five recycled water bottles.

(opens in new tab) Rothy's x Evian The Sling Bag $195 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) This bag, which is perfect for a day out on the court, is made from 19 recycled water bottles.

(opens in new tab) The Rothy's x Evian The Racket Bag $325 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) Your rackets can travel stylishly and sustainably. This racket bag is made from 33 recycled water bottles.